A writer, Joyce Joshua, got confused after she received a credit transfer on an OPay account she dedicated for savings.

Joyce noted that only she has access to the account and that no one else has the phone number.

Joyce Joshua was sent N47,500 by mistake. Photo Credit: Joyce Joshua

Source: Facebook

OPay user shares amount she received

The young lady said she checked her OPay account and was surprised to see N47,500 from a total stranger.

Joyce said that she could not be excited about the money as it doesn't belong to her. In a bid to return it, Joyce said she searched for the sender's name on Facebook but was unsuccessful.

She asked people on Facebook what they think she should do about the situation. Her full post read:

"There's this Opay number I use strictly for savings.

"No one else has access to that account and no one has the number, except me.

"Today, I randomly decided to check the account and to my greatest surprise, I saw this huge sum.

"When I checked the transaction history, it was from a total stranger.

"I also noticed that the person sent the money around past 11pm yesterday.

"The money doesn't belong to me, so I can't be excited about it.

"I've searched on Facebook, but there's no such name.

"I'm confused please.

"What should I do with this? 🥺"

OPay user's post caused an uproar

FX Godswill Oweredaba said:

"Omo.

"You get luck o.

"See opportunity 😂."

Grace Sunday said:

"Just wait, don't use the money, the owner might get back to you.

"It happens to me ending of last year, 150k was mistakenly sent to my first Bank account."

Ekong Asukwo said:

"Don't spend it yet .. bt after one month it's yours."

Anny Afonne said:

"Please report to Opay. They will know how best to go about it. This is so you don’t put your nums or acct in jeopardy.

"All the best."

Uma Gospel Awa said:

"Just send me 10k make I take see front before we know wetin we go use am do."

Micah Effiong said:

"Legally speaking,

"As a general rule of law, anybody who has a finder's right over a lost property, has an obligation in law to take reasonable steps to trace the true owner of the lost property, before he may lawfully exercise the rights of an owner over the property he found.

"So making this post is a reasonable step taken, the next thing to do is to email the senders bank (their customer care is everywhere), reference the account number and notify them that you feel it's a mistake and they should notify their customer about it.

"If after this step, in 48 hours the bank or the sender doesn't get to you. You've been exonerated using the reasonable step principle to keep the money.

"However, morally speaking you can still choose to keep the money for a reasonable period of time pending when the sender demands for it."

