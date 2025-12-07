A UK-based consultant physician has publicly shared his fears regarding the ongoing trending issue involving Harrison Gwamnishu, the remanded activist

Harrison was reportedly remanded by the Edo Police after he was accused of tampering with the ransom meant for the release of some kidnapped Nigerians

While conversations raged on about the incident that led to his remand, the medic worried about the safety of the man still in the kidnappers' den

Obinna Aligwekwe, a UK-based doctor, has expressed worry about the safety of the man still in the kidnappers' custody after the remand of activist Harrison Gwamnishu.

In a Facebook post, Obinna hoped that the man is alive and well.

Obinna also hoped that the kidnappers have not taken a rash decision with respect to their captive now that they are in the spotlight.

Obinna's Facebook post read:

"Sometimes I wonder;

"This man that is still held in captivity because Harrison allegedly pilfered the cash.

"I hope he is still alive and well.

"I sincerely hope the kidnappers don’t panic that the spotlight is on them and make them do something sinister."

His post elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Harrison Gwamnishu: Man's concern stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Ifeanyichukwu Frank Ezeh said:

"If the man don't survive with kidnappers, the family of the man Will hold Harrison gwamnishu responsible. Assume Harrison didn't divert the money, the man would have been out by now.

"Doing good doesn’t cancel out wrongdoing. You can’t use past kindness to cover present corruption. Activism is not immunity from accountability. If we keep defending people just because they once helped us, then we are part of Nigeria’s problem. Until we learn to separate good deeds from criminal acts, this country will never move forward.

"My question is what if those kidnappers didn't cross-checked the money, will Harrison accept or tell the family that he didn't pay all of the ransom, will he open up that he diverted part of the ransom."

Frank Ejiofor said:

"It's an uncomfortable situation that the kidnappers have not been in touch with the family with a new update at least."

Chinaza Ekpere said:

"Don't mind some people twisting the agenda.if it was there parents that was held and Harrison did that , hope they will be happy,

"Endangering peoples lives cos 5m claiming to be tactics,

"Go ask what happened to isiehi tonimas in Aba when he was kidnapped and his sons paid with counterfeit,

"The day the kidnappers came back it was hell in tonimas and many lives were lost and he was still apprehended not withstanding all his securities.

"He died as a result of the gun they shot him in his leg."

Igelige Ovuzorie Kate said:

"U can go n rescue him now that u all are happy that Harrison has been arrested go do his job."

Ade Damola said:

"He cannot be okay oh..he will collect the impact of all the online cruise ..i honestly dont see him making it back..I cant understand why folks didnt just wait until he was free before initiating the online campaign."

