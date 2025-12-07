A Nigerian man has opened people's eyes to the alleged numerous sins of embattled activist Harrison Gwamnishu

While highlighting the many reported sins, he posted an old picture of Harrison from his traditional wedding and named his former wife

The man's post about Harrison's life sent social media users into a frenzy, with many defending the remanded activist

A man, Azuka Jebose, has revisited some of the alleged sins of Harrison Gwamnishu, the activist remanded by the police after he was accused of taking part of the ransom meant for kidnappers.

He spoke about Harrison's marital past, disclosing that the activist likes to act like he was never married.

Azuka shared an old picture he claimed was from Harrison's traditional wedding and mentioned that his ex-wife's name is Cynthia Nwanua.

"...He likes to act like he was never married but shared here is the picture of his traditional marriage to Cynthia Nwanua..." a part of Azuka's Facebook post read.

Many internet users tackled Azuka as they continued to drum support for Harrison.

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail man's post about Harrison Gwamnishu

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Bernice Anorue said:

"Hmmm can can one fake sickness when one should be praising God daily for good health. When that sickness go come eee. The person won't have mouth to talk."

Chi Dimmah said:

"All those times he was entering bush to rescue people, una no talk o, nah now una know say nah sca.mer he be . Make una leave him for us like that abeg, his past has passed away."

Obinna Oke said:

"Nigerians are easy to be deceived and this shows the level of our ignorance. It's why I have continued to advocate for critical thinking, without which no meaningful development can happen. This is a country where it's almost a crime for a child to ask their parents questions, and nearly everyone grows up to keeping quiet even over things that they don't understand."

Olori Abiola-Emmanuella Ogadilim Alaba said:

"I was going to believe everything you said about Ned until I started seeing your post against Harrison Gwamnishu and then I remembered what Ned said about Aniocha/Anioma people that they will try to bring you down when you want to do something for your people.

"I actually don't expect this from you Diokpa but then, we are all human."

Bukoladeremi Ladigbolu said:

"Uncle Azuka Jebose I like the fact that you don't want us to be gullible followers but all these are in this young guy's past

"He deserves a second chance.

"He never hid his past.

"Biko leave Harrison but if there are facts let's deal with it."

Fejiro Drusilla Agbajie said:

"So people don’t have past again ?

"Once person do bad before una want mak we completely condemn the person even if ders genuine repentance.

"Who holy pass mak e cast the first stone."

Man shares terrible encounter with Harrison Gwamnishu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had recounted his unpleasant encounter with Harrison Gwamnishu.

Frankline said Harrison had helped his brother recover millions that someone owed him, but refused to return the money.

In a bid to confirm his brother's story, Frankline said he reached out to Harrison, who admitted to holding on to the money but stated that he used it to settle some issues he had after his political campaign.

