A former atheist, Victoria Onyi Ejeh, now a Christian, has narrated how God found her in another country after she ran away from Him in Nigeria.

According to Victoria, she ran away from God to a country where she thought He would never find her.

Atheist in Nigeria turns Christian abroad

Victoria, in a Facebook post, noted that she was formerly a Christian in Nigeria, but her unanswered questions pushed her to atheism.

She admitted that her conversion to Christianity would come as a shock to some people, as she fervently spoke against religion and made several enemies in the past because of her stance.

Victoria noted that she didn't just become an atheist, but it started from skepticism before she slid into atheism.

Speaking about her conversion to Christianity, the woman said she did not see it coming as she moved abroad with the expectation that no one would care about her religious beliefs. Her statement in the video partly read:

"I ran away from God in Nigeria and to a country where I felt like I would never find him. And then he was there waiting for me. If someone had told me I'm going to be making this video three years ago, I'm going to say it's a lie and I'm going to block the person.

"But here we are. Guys, for some days I've been writing on my timeline about my conversion from atheism to Christianity. It's been interesting, back to back, it's been interesting. I know this may have come as a surprise to some people, especially those who knew me back then.

"The way I argue against religion, my life depends on it. I have made several enemies and most of them, this news will come shocking. If anything, it's going to be unbelievable. I understand. I'm not here to combat anyone. I'm not here to preach to anyone. I'm only here to reintroduce myself via video because I have done that in writing, but I want to do this via video so you can see me and hear it from me directly and understand that this is an authentic journey for me.

"I've asked questions as a Christian back then. I've asked philosophical questions about existence. about the universe, about morality, about suffering, about meaning of life. And these questions led me to the other spectrum, which is atheism.

"And there were so many questions I asked, I was asking. I started from being a skeptic to being an atheist. It wasn't directly from religion to atheism, It took a process, it took some time and I landed in atheism. And today, the same process, it took a long time, took some years also to come back to Christianity. But all I have been doing all along was genuinely asking, genuinely seeking for answers.

"Funny enough, I left Nigeria with the hope that I was going to a country where my 18th was going to drive, where I'll be happy being in my own belief because it's a country where nobody cares about what you believe or what you do privately. You believe it's your private life and nobody cares..."

Watch her narrating her encounter below:

Reactions trail woman's faith switch

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's faith switch below:

Amarachi Celine Arinze said:

"Yes, for me, I think whatever we are doing here in Africa is not Christianity. Still being a Christian, I have argued a lot with people, questioned a lot of doctrines, asked some logical questions.

"Christians here mostly stayed one due to fear or worldly things they need, not because of genuine relationship with God.

"Yes, the location you changed to aid to give you a clarity because the practice there doesn't seem like a facade."

Peter Oteh said:

"This video is the most beautiful video I have viewed in the past days. It's worth every penny of my data. Thank you Jesus!"

Zacham Bayei said:

"Interesting, let me engage you with the intellectual conversation you are open to. Which of the Gods you finally found in Sweden: Christianity or Islam or Akrishina or the God without religion?"

Benson Onuoha said:

"I'm really interested in knowing the encounter or experience that changed you."

Pauline Astute Idikwu said:

"This is nice to watch. You took the right step and you are never going to regret it.

"Is it though yes, will you be mocked? Yes, but don't relent, never you give.

"I've been meaning to message you."

Uncommon Phronesis said:

"Congratulations. Welcome to the new life in CHRIST. It's a transcendent life..."

Ochong Iranyohe Peter said:

"Congratulations to you my big sister. God have a reason for revealing Himself to you."

