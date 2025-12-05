A 7-year-old boy vanished in Adamawa, leaving his family and community gripped with fear.

His parents plead for help as security agencies provide no updates, heightening tension across the Bachure community

Legit.ng understands that rising disappearances overwhelm the state, fueling panic and frustration among families desperate for answers

Within the space of 48 hours in Adamawa state, a worrying number of people have gone missing. Both the elderly and the young have disappeared with no trace of their whereabouts.

Family members of the missing individuals are in deep tension and heartbreak, calling for help from every angle. The public is also gripped with fear as the rising cases of missing persons and kidnappings continue to overwhelm the state, leaving residents in deep frustration.

A 7-year-old boy named Simon Samson Ibrahim, who went out of the house without his parents' consent, has been missing since he was last seen on Sunday, November 29, in the Bachure community.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, the father of the child, Mr Samson Ibrahim, expressed,

"I'm a security guard working at an organisation in Bachure. On Sunday, when I closed from work and went home, I found my children playing around, and their mom had gone to the market. My son Simon met me and said he was hungry, so I told him to wait for me, let me go out and buy something for him to eat before we went out together."

He said," I entered the room to take the money, and when I came out, he was nowhere to be found. I thought it was the normal children's play around the neighborhood as usual and when I went out to ask around, no one had seen him. That was around 12 pm in the afternoon."

"I waited for him to come back home till 5 pm, that's when I called my wife and told her, I didn't see our son, I have searched and waited for him around the neighborhood, and there's no trace of him. My son's nickname is Fintiri. Anyone I asked said, he has not seen him."

"Our entire neighborhood is living in fear of the unknown, what might happen to their children as the days go buy daily, we need help and support, we are gradually loosing our children and loved ones every breaking day."

Father speaks on security intervention

The father noted that he had reported his missing son to the police, local vigilante groups, and other security agencies, but after five days, there had been no update or contact from authorities.

"I have reported to the police security, local vigilante and other security agencies around to intervene, we are still waiting for them to call on any information. The police assured me of a deep investigation into the issue, which I'm hoping they will reach out soon."

"It's been five days now, and there's no news of my son, no trace, no one has called, and everywhere is silent. My wife has been crying since that day up till today; my family is in a disheartening situation right now. We don't go to our workplaces or businesses again, because we are scared."

"I'm calling upon the public and the government to come to our aid. We don't have enough income to do all the investigation by ourselves, we plead that anyone who has seen the boy should reach out to the Adamawa police headquarters, he lamented."

Adamawa politician gunned down, children kidnapped

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a former councillor in Kirchinga community, Shamalsinmi Umaru of Madagali LGA, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at about 10:30 p.m. on November 28.

His two sons were abducted, and kidnappers are demanding a ransom of ₦7 million for their release.

Relatives say the family lacks the sum and is selling assets to raise funds, while the community remains fearful as no intervention has come from government authorities.

