A young Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of herself singing an Hausa song while on a bike ride at night

In the video, the lady, who was a passenger, sang the song loudly, amusing the bike rider, who couldn't help but laugh

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok flooded the comments section with massive reactions

A Nigerian lady left netizens in stitches with a video of her recent night journey on a commercial motorcycle.

The short clip quickly went viral because of the unusual way she entertained herself and the rider while moving through the dark.

Nigerian lady captures herself singing Hausa song while on a bike. Photo credit: @oyin355/TikTok.

Lady sings Hausa song while on bike

The clip, originally shared via her TikTok handle identified as @oyin355, showed her seated behind the rider as she began singing an energetic Hausa song.

She sang loudly and the rider, unable to contain his amusement, began laughing throughout the trip.

The clip went viral due to the incessant conversations across the country about safety concerns, particularly in northern regions.

Some online users claimed that the lady's choice of language might have been influenced by ongoing discussions about whether speaking Hausa could help a person blend in or feel more secure in certain areas.

However, these comments remained speculative and based only on online banters, not established facts.

Nigerian lady films herself singing Hausa song late at night. Photo credit: @oyin355/TikTok.

The video itself offered no confirmation of her intentions, showing simply an unusual but funny scene during a night ride.

Reactions as lady sings Hausa song during night trip

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@NENE said:

"With this lyrics you no fit escape."

@Double_ chain said:

"Who's watching on Sunday. You will see tomorrow 1st December type amen."

@ANAB IMPORTATION HUB said:

"Expire confusion ke? This your confusion still dey intact o."

@_teni.ola said:

"Even if they didn’t plan on taking you, na this song wey you go make them take you."

@Øfficiality said:

"Na this song go attract bandit cus which one be expired confusion."

@PẼXXŶ said:

"This is the funniest thing I’ve heard today Expire confusion & ma pa mi Jor."

@IYANDA said:

"Expire confusion keh. You no fit escape bandit with this lyrics oo."

@queen_adunniade reacted:

"Expire confusion ke wo I don go sleep, Olorun a sho e ooo."

@Walexycul said:

"Aboki be like Kai this na wife material. Inside bush straight. Everywhere go first blur."

@saaduibrahimmoney6 said:

"Imagine learning hausa language and yoruba bandit jam you my name is ayomide and you??"

@olori mr capable said:

"The fear of bandits Is the beginning of wisdom. All of us go turn Hausa."

@fish said:

"I want to ask a question. As a lady who have her own house fully furnished and end up getting married, will I sell everything in the house and move into my husband house or I will keep the house and still be staying in my own house.??? Abeg make una help me my wedding is next year."

@OFFICIAL said:

"Me I no dy carry them reach my house again oh, I dy stop for another people gate e get why."

@Olori_D'throne added:

"The fear of bandit is the beginning of wisdom. I even hear helll fire confusion."

