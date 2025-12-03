A lady who lives in Canada has successfully become a citizen of the country and she shared her joy on social media

The lady took to her TikTok account to shared with her followers that she has been given her Canadian passport as a citizen

She noted that she cannot wait to use the passport to travel extensively around the world and to enjoy all the benefits it offers

A lady is overwhelmed with joy after she finally became a citizen of Canada after living there for some years.

As soon as she obtained her Canadian passport, the lady took to TikTok shared the good news with her followers.

The lady has finally bagged a Canadian citizenship. Photo credit: TikTok/@tobisvlogs.

Source: TikTok

In her post, the lady, with the TikTok name, @tobisvlogs showed off the Canadian passport to express her joy.

According to Tobis, she made the video just two minutes after she received the passport from the authorities.

She said she cannot wait to make extensive use of the passport which includes using it to travel and enjoying a the privileges that come with it.

The video is captioned:

"First time picking up my Canadian passport. Officially Canadian! I wonder where I should travel to first."

A lot of people in her comment section were inspired as they said they too desire to be citizens of a country like Canada.

The lady obtained her passport after becoming a Canadian citizen. Photo credit: TikTok/@tobisvlogs.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes a Canadian citizen

@D said:

"Hey! Please how long did it take you to receive it after the ceremony? And did you have to apply for it after the ceremony or they just delivered it to you."

@Danlima of Lagos said:

"Congratulations. I tap from dis grace mine is coming soon as well."

@Aaliyah Sakura said:

"She definitely teared up after this video guys."

@Ekene said:

"It’s actually so pretty haha! The cover looks like a different shade too, not the regular blue."

@Linda Mosh said:

"My favourite passport in the world, especially with the red maple in the back elegance."

@Dj kpj said:

"When can you apply After How many years as a resident?"

@TosTos | Lifestyle said:

"Congratulations! Can't wait to see where your first travel with it would be!"

@edgar injairu said:

"Congrats Sister enjoy it to the fullest."

@Youngdaddyhoo said:

"Why your hands come dey shake like this."

@Alaba said:

"Congratulations but why is your hand shaking?"

@Mrs.royallifethewife said:

"I like the new passport I have the old one congratulations."

@Becomingdami_ said:

"Love it for you girl! Congratulations and congratulations on your proposal as well."

@User0457 said:

"It’s so pretty. May this blessing locate me."

@IG: shanialatiara said:

"Your passport picture looks so prettyyyy."

Lady living abroad shares how much she pays as rent

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is resident in the UK disclosed the total amount of money she spent in the month of November.

The bill that took the highest chunk of her money was house rent, as she paid N955,000 for the place she lives in.

Altogether, the lady disclosed that she spent N2 million in the month of November, paying her personal bills.

Source: Legit.ng