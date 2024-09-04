20-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Builds Luxury Clothing Shop, Video Inspires Netizens On TikTok
- A Nigerian lady has received accolades from social media users after showing off the new shop she built
- While sharing the video on TikTok, the 20-year-old lady congratulated herself on becoming a boss at a young age
- Netizens who watched the video did not hesitate to applaud her hardworking nature in the comments section
A resilient Nigerian lady has earned the praises of netizens on TikTok for her amazing achievement.
At just 20 years old, she has successfully established her own business and built a shop for herself.
Lady builds fine shop at 20
The shop owner identified as @onlybabyelsie on TikTok, showcased her newly built clothing shop and begged for patronage.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The video showed the transformation of the building from an uncompleted structure to a luxurious retail space.
"The congrats don finally reach me. Congrats to myself. Boss at 20. Abeg make una dey ready to patronise me o," she said.
Reactions as 20-year-old lady builds luxury shop
Her TikTok post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and praise from netizens, who commended her entrepreneurial spirit and drive.
@Commywears123 said:
"I won’t stop congratulating others until it’s my turn."
@JohnsonJoyOyin said:
"Congratulations to you dear. I am happy for you, good sales. I tap from the grace too."
@arielkella1 wrote:
"Congratulations. And I still dey my mama house dey beg 200naira for airtime."
@Son of grace said:
"After 12 years of engagement as she return the ring to me. I am heartbroken."
@MIRA said:
"E be like na only me to open provisions shop dey hungry cos everybody just dey open boutique and all that. Anyways congrats dear."
@KOSI STYLES wrote:
"Congratulations I tap from ur grace oo I have come across plenty shop open today God abeg make my own reach my hand very soon."
@Anikeade reacted:
"God I’m begging you congratulations wey I don congrats ppl don reach 10 today pls let’s them congratulations me soon."
@Josara fashion added:
"Congratulations. God wey dey run am for una make he nor avoid me ooh."
Watch the video below:
20-year-old businesslady shows off stunning house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.
The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family while holding a title document.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.