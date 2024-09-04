Global site navigation

Local editions

20-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Builds Luxury Clothing Shop, Video Inspires Netizens On TikTok
People

20-Year-Old Nigerian Girl Builds Luxury Clothing Shop, Video Inspires Netizens On TikTok

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has received accolades from social media users after showing off the new shop she built
  • While sharing the video on TikTok, the 20-year-old lady congratulated herself on becoming a boss at a young age
  • Netizens who watched the video did not hesitate to applaud her hardworking nature in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A resilient Nigerian lady has earned the praises of netizens on TikTok for her amazing achievement.

At just 20 years old, she has successfully established her own business and built a shop for herself.

20-year-old lady shows off her luxury shop
20-year-old lady inspires many with achievement Photo credit: @onlybabyelsie/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady builds fine shop at 20

The shop owner identified as @onlybabyelsie on TikTok, showcased her newly built clothing shop and begged for patronage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Read also

Nigerian man gifts mum new wigs in sweet video, her reaction melts hearts on TikTok

The video showed the transformation of the building from an uncompleted structure to a luxurious retail space.

"The congrats don finally reach me. Congrats to myself. Boss at 20. Abeg make una dey ready to patronise me o," she said.

Reactions as 20-year-old lady builds luxury shop

Her TikTok post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and praise from netizens, who commended her entrepreneurial spirit and drive.

@Commywears123 said:

"I won’t stop congratulating others until it’s my turn."

@JohnsonJoyOyin said:

"Congratulations to you dear. I am happy for you, good sales. I tap from the grace too."

@arielkella1 wrote:

"Congratulations. And I still dey my mama house dey beg 200naira for airtime."

@Son of grace said:

"After 12 years of engagement as she return the ring to me. I am heartbroken."

@MIRA said:

"E be like na only me to open provisions shop dey hungry cos everybody just dey open boutique and all that. Anyways congrats dear."

Read also

Handsome Nigerian man goes viral after showing off newlywed wife, people react to video

@KOSI STYLES wrote:

"Congratulations I tap from ur grace oo I have come across plenty shop open today God abeg make my own reach my hand very soon."

@Anikeade reacted:

"God I’m begging you congratulations wey I don congrats ppl don reach 10 today pls let’s them congratulations me soon."

@Josara fashion added:

"Congratulations. God wey dey run am for una make he nor avoid me ooh."

Watch the video below:

20-year-old businesslady shows off stunning house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family while holding a title document.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: