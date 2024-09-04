A Nigerian lady has received accolades from social media users after showing off the new shop she built

While sharing the video on TikTok, the 20-year-old lady congratulated herself on becoming a boss at a young age

Netizens who watched the video did not hesitate to applaud her hardworking nature in the comments section

A resilient Nigerian lady has earned the praises of netizens on TikTok for her amazing achievement.

At just 20 years old, she has successfully established her own business and built a shop for herself.

20-year-old lady inspires many with achievement Photo credit: @onlybabyelsie/TikTok.

Lady builds fine shop at 20

The shop owner identified as @onlybabyelsie on TikTok, showcased her newly built clothing shop and begged for patronage.

The video showed the transformation of the building from an uncompleted structure to a luxurious retail space.

"The congrats don finally reach me. Congrats to myself. Boss at 20. Abeg make una dey ready to patronise me o," she said.

Reactions as 20-year-old lady builds luxury shop

Her TikTok post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and praise from netizens, who commended her entrepreneurial spirit and drive.

@Commywears123 said:

"I won’t stop congratulating others until it’s my turn."

@JohnsonJoyOyin said:

"Congratulations to you dear. I am happy for you, good sales. I tap from the grace too."

@arielkella1 wrote:

"Congratulations. And I still dey my mama house dey beg 200naira for airtime."

@Son of grace said:

"After 12 years of engagement as she return the ring to me. I am heartbroken."

@MIRA said:

"E be like na only me to open provisions shop dey hungry cos everybody just dey open boutique and all that. Anyways congrats dear."

@KOSI STYLES wrote:

"Congratulations I tap from ur grace oo I have come across plenty shop open today God abeg make my own reach my hand very soon."

@Anikeade reacted:

"God I’m begging you congratulations wey I don congrats ppl don reach 10 today pls let’s them congratulations me soon."

@Josara fashion added:

"Congratulations. God wey dey run am for una make he nor avoid me ooh."

