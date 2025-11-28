A Nigerian lady sparked many reactions on TikTok after she said she can marry a 70-year-old man

According to her, she would have no problem getting married to an old man, provided the man is financially juicy

She noted that she would allow her husband to cheat so long as the man is giving her money and taking care of her

A Nigerian lady generated a lot of social media reactions after sharing the kind of man she would man if she has the opportunity.

The lady she if the opportunity presents itself, she would love to get married to a 70 year old man.

However, she noted that the old man must be a billionaire and capable of taking good care of her.

The lady spoke in a video shared on TikTok by @comicmiss_ who interviewed her on the street.

She also noted that she would tolerate a husband who cheats on her because she would not like to be divorced.

According to her, her man is a liberty to cheat provided he is giving her money.

Her words:

"I don't want to get married to two guys and I don't want to be divorced. I will not let every body to know, but I will tell him not to do it again. In fact, so far as he is giving me what I want, if he cheats, that's his business. I have my kids and I have everything I want, so he can do whatever he wants."

Reactions as lady shares why she won't leave a cheating husband

@Candy Jenny said:

"That girl is like me ,cuz I can never leave my house for anything but men you guys should do better."

@bosslady said:

"Any woman that her husband is cheating, and she know her husband is cheat and she is not concern, just because the husband is showering her with money , fear that woman she go de tatatata ouside, her cheating will be top notch."

@OfficiawilliamsArab001 said:

"But una go like a rich guy to stay loyal to a broke woman."

@Chiboy Chiboy said:

"You should have asked her how much is in her account."

@female King said:

"Until you get infection way pass infections."

@MUMMY CARISSA said:

"See this one wait till u get married first."

@shelovespink06 said:

"Ma I think I saw video when someone do interview with you said you're a millionaire daughter and you have cars and your father is richer than dangote why are you doing interviews now."

@Apayi said:

"Exactly I'll never leave my own house for another woman because my man trying to dating her. isn't gonna work."

