An arbitrage blogger has shaded New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) founder, Pastor Uchechukwu Eze, describing him as a businessman

The blogger, who claims he has visited some of Jerry's branches, hailed how he runs his 'business empire'

He announced his intention to visit the cleric's church on Sunday and opened up about what he wants to learn from the Streams of Joy International church's lead pastor

Okejiri Emmanuel, a search engine optimisation (SEO) and arbitrage blogger, has announced his plan to visit one of Pastor Jerry Eze's church branches in Port Harcourt on Sunday, November 30.

Emmanuel, who described Jerry as his streaming and content creation mentor, said he had visited some of the pastor's branches and loves the way he runs 'the business.'

Emmanuel's plan at Pastor Jerry Eze's church

In a Facebook post, Emmanuel, who aimed a subtle dig at Jerry, said one wouldn't know he is money-conscious with the way he cries and preaches during his daily live prayer broadcasts.

He labelled Jerry and his kind businessmen disguised as pastors, saying they wouldn't have been profiting if Nigeria were a working country.

Emmanuel hailed Jerry's emotional display during his livestream, particularly how he cries, which is something he wants to learn.

He said his visit to Jerry's church is to study him to learn how he does it. Emmanuel's Facebook post read:

"When it comes to streaming and content creation, Pastor Jerry has honestly been my mentor. I’ve visited some of his branches, and omo, I love how he runs the business.

"This Sunday, I’m planning to visit another branch of his Streams of Joy empire in PH. Yes, empire, because everything still boils down to business.

"Back in 2018, one celestial church pastor reached out to me to connect his blog to AdSense so he could start cashing out, plus create a YouTube channel for him. Same formula Jerry is using but Jerry’s own packaging is premium, unique, and looks very legit.

"The way he cries and preaches eh, you go think say money no dey his mind at all. If Pastor Jerry coughs, comment section go shout, “I receive it”

"Meanwhile Nigeria is going through stress, hardship, insecurity, bad leadership… na why these businessmen disguised as pastors are cashing out from people’s desperation.

"Believe me, if Nigeria was a country where things actually worked, many of you for no dey easily fooled like this.

"But I respect Jerry. Baba sabi am. He knows how to cry, how to preach, how to work the livestream… just to boost AdSense CPC. And honestly, I want to learn that one too. Seems like crying givea high CPC.

"Who is free this Sunday? Let’s go and visit one of his branches in PH together. I wan go study the master."

Emmanuel faced backlash over his remarks about the New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) founder.

See the blogger's post below:

Pastor Jerry Eze: Reactions trail blogger's intent

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the blogger's plan below:

Sanmi Odeyemi said:

"I just hope you know you are going to reap the harvest of this seed you are showing?

"If you are wise apologise for the unwarranted provocation and pray for mercy to find your way to progress in life."

Alex Godwin said:

"Thank God that today it has become so beautiful that you guys are now calling it business. Now, it's entering your eyes so much so that you want to be like it. Some years back, you mocked, flattered, ridiculed the same church and you called it MUSHROOM CHURCHES. Today the same church has become MEGA and you are having sleepless nights. God Is Bigger Than All Of You."

Lizzy Donald said:

"If you can cry like him.

"I'll advice to start ur own crying.

"Them no stop anybody from crying."

Pst Jesse Mbiiloo said:

"You just see some people packaging enh, come think say dem get sense and someone innocent daughter go marry am without knowing say na basket of foolishness na im e be.

"See enh, a fool can be considered wise until he starts talking.

"So now na Jerry Eze wey dey face him with I'm work, na dis jobless apparatus think say e wan drag.

"Now wey your village people dey call you, you no go say God forbid?"

David Kalu said:

"This one think say na only Nigerians dey watch his channel. So those people in countries that things are working are not fuls right?"

Joseph Rose said:

"Lol I remember when my classmate whose father is a Rev after dey chase us commot for class because of school fess.

"Two days later the papa host 3days crusade.

"After the crusade the guy come school with his school fess.

"Since then I know church na still business."

