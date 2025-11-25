Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has reacted to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu's life imprisonment

Gumi has given condition to be at the forefront in calling for the pardoning and amnesty for the convicted IPOB leader

Legit.ng reports that the leader of the separatist group was sentenced to life imprisonment over terrorism charges

Kaduna State - Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said the convicted IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi, must show remorse and calls for peace.

Gumi said that’s the one condition that will make him be at the forefront calling for pardon and amnesty for Kanu.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television.

"Kanu that was imprisoned for terrorism, for agitating that our soldiers should be killed. If this same Kanu now, will show remorse and also call for peace.

"Honestly, I will be in the forefront for calling for his pardon and amnesty for him.

Reactions as Gumi gives condition for Kanu's release

@Albashsolution

Don't wait for him to show remorse or call for peace... You can still do good without collateral Sir.

@Dannymasterp

That's the greatest tragedy about the southeast insurgency under Kanu Leadership - Kanu has never for once accept for peace deal, He never listens to no one and we can all see as he continues to insult everyone in the country even right in front of the supreme judge inside our federal high court that's how he keeps insulting everyone and showing deaf ears for any major peace call.

@Ezzysteve247

I know you people and your intentions but let me tell you, no going back on this mandate .. Continue to negotiate with your people and government, it'll affect everyone one as it's doing now. It's like a plague, it doesn't isolate anyone but it'll infect everyone.

South-east Reps seek Tinubu’s pardon for Nnamdi Kanu

Recall that the South-East caucus in the House of Representatives has reacted to Nnamdi Kanu’s life imprisonment.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was sentenced to life imprisonment over terrorism offences.

The south-east lawmakers have resolved to appeal directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on behalf of Kanu.

How South -east leaders can secure Kanu's release

Legit.ng also reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, reacted to the life imprisonment sentence of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Okwuosa explained what leaders and politicians from the South East should do to secure Kanu's release from prison.

Legit.ng reports that the federal high court in Abuja on Thursday, November 20, 2025, sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment.

