A Nigerian lady who borrowed money from a loan app has shared a video showing the moment they called her

The lady said she borrowed N16,000, but she is supposed to repay N365,000 to the loan app but did not explain why

A lot of social media users who saw the video took to the comment section to share their experience with loan apps

A Nigerian lady went viral on TikTok after she shared how she borrowed N16,000 from a loan company.

The lady also showed the moment the loan company called her demanding that she repay the loan.

In the video posted by, @drannymodesa7, she said she borrowed only N16.000 but would repay N365000.

However, it is not clear how the loan accumulated to that amount giving that what she borrowed was little.

In the video which has now gone viral, the lady could be heard telling the caller from the loan company that she would repay the money soon.

"Make una help me ehh. I borrowed 16k and it's now 365k."

A lot of people who saw the video took to the comment section to share their bitter experiences with loan companies.

Reactions as lady shares her experience with a loan company

@Good Ness said:

"Omo i borrow 160k to pay 250k when i no reply them for 6 month na dem dey beg me to pay initial amount."

@lily said:

"I pity people wen nor Dey pay,sounds like joke until you reach embassy."

@OTOLORIN said:

"Dem go later beg you to pay the initial amount with no interest."

@DOCTOR said:

"I don tell Okash that Christ has paid my debts on the cross of Calvary."

@Mhiz Pinky said:

"Something wey una go use probank clear then collect another one."

@A caller is a buyer said:

"Omo just no near embassy because i taught i was smart they repeorted my bvn . they collect their money use water wash my hand."

@keji said:

"If them see say u no pay them go reduce am to the actual amount u borrowed."

@ife-unusual said:

"Me yesterday. I borrow 12k from 12k the money din enter 16k😹😩them wan use call kill me I don Dey regret self."

@Nursejoyce@ said:

"Next time you will say easemoni. opay does not give loans. easemoni is just affiliated with opay that's all."

@Bronte said:

"Them lend me 15k to pay 18k after a week it increases to 25k. Na so I pay them 16k, they call me once in a while and I already recognize them I no pick."

Lady shares how much she is owing loan apps

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady on TikTok shared a video telling social media users how money she is owing loan apps.

In the video, the lady said she is owing so much money and shared screenshots to prove the amount she owed.

She said she is looking for ways to repay the different loans before the aggressive apps come for her.

