A Nigerian boy got people talking as he shared what happened after he entered university at 13.

He mentioned four unusual experiences he had as a young undergraduate at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE).

In a post by @lastbornoffuoye on TikTok, the boy shared his experience so far as a young student.

Speaking with Legit.ng, he said that he got admission into the university in 2023.

His words:

"I actually got into uni 2023. I think that was before age was part of the requirements for JAMB. I wrote jamb 2022, resume 100l in 2023. I was 13."

In the comments, he mentioned when he got into secondary school.

His words:

"2015_enter sec school graduate 2021 resume 100l 2023."

Reactions trail boy's experience in university

@STHANLEE said:

"Another good reason why the 16+ rules should be followed strictly. bro I'm not a bully but bro there are somethings that are already part of the society that can't be eradicated just like that."

@theImisioluwa said:

"Do the break down for me please, when did you started JSS1."

@Meerable said:

"Ahan dem give u award, me nko, why u no tell me say dem Dey give award. I just Dey waste my time since 17 in 400 lv award less."

@timzybabe said:

"I don't even know what to say but all I can say is don't let anyone make you feel bad or less if yourself, they aren't feeding you or taking any of your responsibilities, just be yourself Pele baby."

@Excellency said:

"But wetin yu dey find for Uni at 13 like boy not jealous but i was concluding my common entrance that age."

@west_afrotraction said:

"13yrs in uni, that’s wrong but atleast you stood up for yourself against all odds."

@liz_betty said:

"I know of someone who bagged MSC at 19yrs. Youngest msc holder ever. she's almost done with her phd and she'll be 24yr next year."

@divy said:

"Same as me but I carried myself well, dress up nice and i don’t ever ever tell anyone my age I dey always lie. I go even tell people wey senior me say I no be their mate. I only started telling people my age after i graduated and now it’s a thing of pride."

