The UK government has reportedly rejected the request of the federal government's plea to transfer former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, to Nigeria

Ekweremadu was convicted and sentenced to nine years and eight months in the UK for organ trafficking

The federal government's delegation, led by the AGF Lateef Fagbemi and the Minister of Foreign Affair, Yusuf Tuggar

The United Kingdom (UK) government has rejected the move by the federal government of Nigeria to transfer the former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, to continue his prison term in his home country.

Ekweremadu was convicted and sentenced to prison in the US over organ trafficking.

In 2023, the former deputy Senate president was convicted and sentenced to nine years and eight months after being found to have conspired to exploit the kidney of a young man.

President Bola Tinubu, earlier in November, sent a federal government delegation to London to discuss the case of Ekweremadu and consider the possibility of his being transferred to Nigeria and completing his prison term in Nigeria.

Among the delegation are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar and the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

However, in a report by UK Guardian, an unnamed official from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) disclosed that the request of the federal government was rejected.

Why Ekweremadu took David to UK

Recall that David was allegedly taken to the UK to donate a kidney to Sonia, the daughter of the former deputy Senate president. He was later reported to the police, which led to the arrest of Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, and another Nigerian doctor, Obinna Obeta. The incident happened in 2022.

The three of them were charged and subsequently convicted in 2023 by a London court for conspiring to arrange the travel of David with the intention of harvesting his organs. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in the UK explained that the case was the first prosecution for illegal organ harvesting.

The former Senate president was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison. His wife, Beatrice, was handed four years and six months in jail. Their medical doctor, who was described as a middleman, was sentenced to 10 years.

How Nigerians reacted to Ekweremadu's case

During the period, many Nigerians shared mixed reactions about the incident. Some of them urged the federal government to intervene for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, while others were of the view that the law should be allowed to take its course.

Following their conviction, there has been no report about David or his family. Boniface disclosed that there has been no contact between the family and David since the incident happened.

