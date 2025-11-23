Video: Armed 'Officers' Seen at Kwara Church Attacked by Terrorists as Members Leave on Sunday
- A few days after the deadly attack at Christ Apostolic Church, CAC Oke Isegun, Eruku, Kwara state, members held a Sunday service with armed 'officers' present
- A video from the church's service has emerged online and received mixed reactions from Nigerians
- Legit.ng earlier reported that at least two members of the church were killed and 38 abducted during the November 18 attack
On Sunday, November 23, members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Eruku community held a service barely a week after the church was attacked by suspected bandits, which left two dead and 38 others abducted.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the abductors are now demanding N100 million for each of the kidnapped church members.
Armed 'officers' seen at attacked Kwara CAC
SobiFM101.9, a radio station in the north-central region of Nigeria, visited the church and made a Facebook live video of its premises and its Sunday service.
A second video released by the radio station on its page showed a patrol van and armed men believed to be officers at the church's premises.
Members were seen exiting the church while the armed 'officers' positioned themselves at different points.
The new video of the church holding a service triggered reactions on social media, with some Christians hailing the worshippers for not allowing the delay attack to stop them from having church services.
Watch the video below:
CAC Kwara attack: Reactions trail new video
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the new video below:
Debayo Kamaldeen said:
"No caption?
"What's happening here?"
Ifeoluwa Daniel said:
"Weldone to sobi Fm, we are so grateful for this."
Abdullah Adesewa said:
"Good job."
Samuel Ayoade said:
"GOD will fight for us. May GOD protect us in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."
Ola Adekunle said:
"The church of God is marching on."
Yemisi Adekale said:
"It is well with our soul."
Umar Shehu Abdulquadry said:
"Medicine after death...."
Abdulrauf Idris Ademola said:
"I just saw master key, brother abeg stay safe o."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a member of the Kwara CAC attacked by terrorists had recounted what happened.
CAC Eruku resume Sunday service
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) had resumed Sunday service days after the parish was attacked by terrorists.
The church service comes barely a week after the church was attacked by terrorists who killed at least two people and kidnapped 38 others. In the video, reposted on X by ChuksEricE, members of the church were seen sitting peacefully and listening to the pastor.
"I'm going to prepare a place for you and I will come back so that you can join me where I am... He has promised us eternal life, let us not fear death. Wherever/whenever death comes, do not deny Jesus. If you do not deny Jesus, His promise is for you. The Prince of Peace is taking you to the kingdom of peace..." the pastor's statement partly read.
Source: Legit.ng
