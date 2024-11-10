A Nigerian man was surprised when a turkey started following his pregnant wife all around the compound

It was surprising that everywhere the woman went, the turkey followed her, refusing to leave her behind

Even the woman stood up from her initial position and went to another place, the turkey followed her

A pregnant woman became afraid after a turkey started following her all over in her compound.

The woman said wherever she went, the turkey trailed behind her as if they had something to do together.

The tolo tolo followed the woman around. Photo credit: TikTok/@orji4dad.

Source: TikTok

In a video that has fascinated many social media users, the turkey was spotted sitting before the woman.

The video was posted by @orji4dad and it shows when the woman was told to leave the position where she earlier sat.

She stood up and changed her position to see if the bird would still follow her and it did.

Those present were surprised at the behaviour of the turkey which singled out the woman and sat before her as usual.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as turkey follows woman around

@akandegbenga273 said:

"Who noticed that the turkey turn it head 360 degree, its not ordinary."

@JANUEL said:

"Something is connecting spiritually .. tell the woman to feed the turkey . take very good care of that turkey oo."

@dimekprize said:

"I dey pray make one follow me this Christmas."

@Debbycounting1212! said:

"There is one spirit following that woman but its that turkey that is preventing the spirit not to harm her........"

@JoyC said:

"It's normal with female turkeys when they went to start laying eggs."

@user8277461181102 said:

"Animals are very affectionate towards pregnant women."

@capal said:

"You have to be very prayerful it's seeing something that you don't see."

@DND_KELVIN O’CLUCK said:

"The turkey already know say na king or queen the woman won born… Oga no worry."

Baby plays with tolo tolo

In a related story, a baby's jovial play with a turkey has gone viral, and people are wondering why the large bird behaved so calmly with the child.

She looked like the turkey was her pet as she laughed heartily while warmly hugging it.

Many people who saw the video said they knew turkeys to be aggressive birds, but this one in the video was calm and collected.

