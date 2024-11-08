American Citizen Leaves Everything behind and Moves to Lagos, Nigeria Alone
- Quite to many people's amazement, a citizen of the United States of America (USA) migrated to Nigeria
- Announcing her migration on social media, the American citizen revealed that she left everything behind
- A video documenting how the lady took a flight and a bit of her activities in Nigeria has gone viral
An American citizen, @karma_fromthea, has made a solo migration to Nigeria.
While keeping mum on why she left the US, the lady said she abandoned everything in America.
Taking to TikTok, @karma_fromthea posted a video of the day she took a flight to Nigeria and some scenes in Lagos, where she is now located. She wrote:
"I, an American citizen, left everything behind and moved to Nigeria."
Mixed reactions trailed her video, with some expressing surprise about her migration.
Watch her video below:
Reactions trail the American citizen's action
CheraOkojie said:
"I also love Nigeria am currently married to a Nigerian. What I can say is being financially stable with a house built over there along with bringing business there where I know I will be wealthy."
Exotic Diaries Boutique said:
"Financially, how will you survive? The country is in a bad position now. Congratulations to you sis and good luck."
CulverdNcute said:
"Awesome and courageous! Just lost my daughter and her name is Gigi. I feel so empty. 💔 faith over fear. I plan to visit there someday. stay blessed."
Sandy Tee said:
"Are you working there or making $usd? That's what is stopping me from doing the same thing."
Andrew akalonu said:
"No disrespect but moving from USA to Nigeria to base there in Nigeria I don't think is a good idea."
Vernessia Buck said:
"Been there, everything isn’t perfect, show everything, I love it too but people need the truth also, I will be back though."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UK citizen had relocated to Nigeria to establish a business.
Lady from America relocates to Nigeria
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady from America had relocated to Nigeria to live permanently.
She packed her bags and flew to Nigeria after fantasising about the idea for a long time.
Brittyne said the reason why she left her country was that she had always wanted to go and teach abroad. Information on her TikTok bio says she has a B.S. and also Ms Ed and is teaching English in Nigeria.
