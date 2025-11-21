A Nigerian lady based in Canada has cried out after she was forced to pay $621 (N903k) for cleaning her bathroom with water

Narrating what happened, the lady said she decided to clean her house and did a little scrubbing with water when she got to the bathroom

Trouble started when people came knocking, saying there was a leak downstairs and asked if she had used water to clean her bathroom

A Canada-based Nigerian lady, @_lemmy_.doris__, has narrated how she had to part with $621 (N903k) as a payment for repairs after she used water to clean her bathroom.

She still could not come to terms with the fact that she was made to pay the money for cleaning her bathroom with water, a normal thing back in Nigeria.

Details about $621 charge

In a TikTok video, the lady said she had decided to clean her house that fateful day and scrubbed her bathroom a bit with water.

After she cleaned her bathroom with water, people came knocking on her door, complaining about a leak downstairs and asked her if she had used water to clean her bathroom.

She responded in the affirmative, and she was told on Monday that the leak had increased. She was made to pay $621 (903k) to fix the leak and was warned to subsequently use wipes to clean her bathroom instead of water.

Her full statement in the video went thus:

"I was forced to pay $621 because I used water to clean my bathroom in Canada. Yes, I mean water in a bathroom, the same water that every normal human being uses to clean.

"Anyway, come closer. Let me tell you what happened. But before we go on with these Canadian landlords, buildings, or whatever, hi, my name is Lemondoris, your friendly online chaos coordinator, and welcome to another episode of 100 Days to 10K, where we grow, we glow, and today, I cry over unexpected bills.

"So let me tell you what happened now because my chest is still paining me. One normal evening, I just decided to be a clean girl and clean my house, particularly my bathroom. Nothing serious—just a little water and a bit of scrubbing.

"Next thing, people come into my room knocking, saying, “What happened? There’s a leak downstairs.” I’m like, “What has happened?” Because as far as I’m concerned, I’m upstairs. How is the room below me concerning me? They then proceeded to ask me if I used water to clean my bathroom. I was genuinely confused because bathroom and water are one and two. How are you asking such a question?

"Well, being the Christian child that I am, I told them that yes, I was cleaning my bathroom and obviously used water. By the time they came in to check, my bathroom was very dry—like my account after I just paid them, anyways, fast forward.

They now say that they will come on the weekend to check if there are any leaks. I was like, “Okay, me, I’m so sorry.” Because what can I actually do other than say that I’m sorry?

"Fast forward to Monday, and they’re telling me that the leakage downstairs has become big. I’m like, “What does it concern me?” Little did I know I was about to receive the blockbuster of my life.

"Before they told me I had to pay $600 and something dollars, they said, “You have to clean your bathroom with wipes.” I was really concerned. I was like, “What?” Because I know even you are concerned. How can you clean a whole bathroom with wipes?

"Anyway, this time, they did not send me an email to apologize or even tell me earlier that because of my actions, I now have to pay $621. Oh, my brothers and sisters, I nearly called my parents to call Mr. Saeed, who is our home plumber, to come and fix this thing because on top of the education I was receiving on that day, I should also pay you $600 for my account.

"Anyways, my account is open to receive alerts. My lovelies, bye."

Canada landlord: Lady's experience sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Vee said:

"Yup, that's the first thing my roommate told me. No water on the bathroom floor I'm always stocked up on wipes now."

Jacqueline Adams said:

"I am sorry but I am just so confused and have so many questions. How does opening the tap create a 600 plus bill? How are you to take a bath? Clean bathroom with wipe??? I am confused oh."

Hairbydee said:

"You’re not supposed to pay for that. That’s essentially stealing. You should request a refund and get your money back."

𝑩𝒂𝒓𝒃𝒊𝒆𝑪𝒖𝒆🎀 said:

"But the bathroom leaking is not your problem and no one cleans with wipes that’s absurd….scrubbing a bathroom is not for any culture everyone does it so why must you pay are you the one that made the building be leaky?so if you took a bath and it leaked would they still want you to pay?"

