A Nigerian man who is a nursing student shared a post on TikTok showing off some messages from his father

The man, who calls his father "My Super Man" was emotional due to what his father said to him on Whatsapp

A lot of social media users who saw the post went to the comment section to share their relationship with their parents

A Nigerian man who is still a student was emotional after he read the messages sent to him by his father.

After the young man saw the messages, he decided to share them online as he could not contain his joy.

In his post, Seyi, included a screenshot of his father's messages so netizens could see it.

In the message, the man admonished his son to remain honest and never take whatever does not belong to him.

He told him to make the family proud, and reassured him that he would send him some money for up-keeps.

His father said:

"My baby How are you! How's school. Trust you are good. I'll send you some money for up keep. Make sure you don't take something that doesn't belong to you. If you need anything call me!. I love you. Make me and your mom proud. Make your siblings proud as well. You are going to be a nurse It's certain!!"

The post inspired a lot of comments as some people who saw it shared the king of relationships they have with their parents.

Reactions as man shares conversation he had with his father

@bolulowkey said:

"To those of us way our papa no care, e go be."

@FATHIA said:

"Why my papa quick die chim."

@Annabel said:

"I for do but nah receipt full me and him chat."

@Livewithkanmi said:

"Finally people that love their fathers."

@TheIctedge said:

"I’ll show my kids fatherly love for real. The love I never got."

@SOM said:

"My children will post something like this one day."

@NUEL said:

"Awwwwn Pls for him to sound this way u have to definitely make them proud Rooting for u."

@Elyzabeth said:

"People asking why his Dad calls him baby is wild to me. That’s the man’s literal CHILD, you lot’s underestimate the way parents see their kids. There is love at home!"

@Okedeltalocalkitchen said:

"I really hope you know how blessed you are with a dad like this."

@m said:

"First time seeing a Nigerian father accepting his feminine son to the existent of talking to him so beautifully, see this how life should be filled with Love."

@Nodnarb said:

"Its actually sad most of us didn't experience this love from our dad."

