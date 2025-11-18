A Nigerian lady got married the traditional way despite the fact that her husband was not physically present

In a heartwarming video trending online, the lady said she got married online and the ceremony was awesome

She was seen dancing with a smartphone which was on video call with her husband who could not make it to the wedding

A wedding video is trending on social media after people saw that the man who was getting married was not physically present.

Apparently, the man could not make it to the wedding but the nuptials was still conducted and he observed it online.

The lady got married through video call as her husband was not around. Photo credit: TikTok/@nwamummy.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by Favorite who is the bride, she was seen holding her phone and dancing.

The phone was on video call as she was interacting with her husband who was observing the wedding online.

The video is captioned:

"It was a huge success you wouldn’t even notice the absence of my husband. His brothers were amazing they made me feel so much loved. That moment your husband called you on video call to tell you I finally married you. I did my traditional marriage online."

The wedding still went well despite the man not being physically present. Photo credit: TikTok/@nwamummy.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets married through video call

@CHIDERA said:

"They don tie u down 😭if he could not come bk on his wedding day my dear forget it."

@PRE-ORDER VENDOR IN NIGERIA said:

"I think say we done grow pass all these thing?? A man that can’t be physically present for his own wedding… omoh ehhhh…"

@Golden_ivy_luxuryhair said:

"You guys calm down now, what if she’s traveling abroad to meet her husband? Congratulations girl, I pray you both reunite and be together soon."

@Ejispizzy said:

"My sister wey try dis kind mistake is a single mother now."

@jenniferedeh695 said:

"Congratulations our wife. Nnoo na Enugu state nwa. Where in Enugu re you being married to?."

@Ebere said:

"Did same last year November, thank God he is coming back soon."

@jeremaihfaith said:

"They even catch one for my side last 2 years, husband dey south Africa, she carry another man enter house, husband don spend 7 years he never cm back."

@Amara Blessing446 said:

"Hmmm imo married to Enugu I thought they said Enugu know dey marry imo?"

@Very wicked Abia girl said:

"So he couldn’t come back on his wedding day? You’re married to yourself dear."

@chyblaq_Ezeakunne chinasa said:

"Negative people everywhere. I married in my husband's absence too and now we re together in his country of residence. congrats dear. it shall end in praise."

@Oluebube said:

"Congratulations dear, please forget about this negative comments I married my husband in his absence now we are living together at where he based!!! Don’t let social media take away your happiness."

Couple hold their wedding without reception

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media users have reacted to the wedding invitation of a Nigerian couple who want to get married on August 17.

The groom released his wedding invitation on Facebook, but a specific clause on it has caught the attention of many.

Some internet users wondered why the couple included such a clause on the wedding invitation and others hailed them.

Source: Legit.ng