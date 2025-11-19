A Nigerian woman who was about to wash her husband's clothes decided to check the pockets first

The woman said she wanted to know if she would find something valuable but instead, he found a ring

She said her husband wore his wedding ring while going out but put it into his pocket when he was out of the house

Reactions have trailed a funny video shared on TikTok by a Nigerian woman who is married.

The woman recorded the video after discovering something in her husband's pocket.

The woman found her husband's ring in his pocket. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr_ade.family.

Source: TikTok

In the short clip, the woman, @mr_ade.family said she wanted to wash her husband's clothes but decided to check the pockets first.

According to her, she was hoping to find something valuable in the man's pockets before washing the clothes.

However, she found her husband's wedding ring. This did not sit well with her because the man wore the ring while going out.

She wondered if her husband removed the ring so as to hide his marital status and approach another woman.

The video is captioned:

"See what I saw in my husband's pocket. He will come back and explain why he removed the ring from his hand."

The woman said her husband removed his ring and put it in his pocket. Photo credit: TikTok/@mr_ade.family and Getty Images/Burazin.

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares what she saw in her husband's pocket

@Blessing’s bite said:

"My husband don’t wear his ring so I stopped wearing mine."

@TradewithSammie said:

"There are some jobs you do you don't wear ring bcus of safety issues."

@Ridy's Stiches said:

"Omg na you de wash that strong jeans? I no fit o, my tiny hands go break."

@Softie_Branama said:

"Carry the ring go sell use the money buy wig or bag, everything no be quarrel."

@LORD VALENTINE said:

"Leave the marriage ... and come back to the street and be free."

@KingMusa said:

"Me nor go explain anything give you. If you need to move on. You are free."

@ImageOfLife said:

"Are you going to your papa house or you are staying."

@King David said:

"You think ladies now dey fear? abeg madam protects your marriage ooo."

@oma darbie said:

"So Una Dey wash Una husband jeans ??? Omooo I be b@d wife ooo."

@Osmed Enterprises said:

"It doesn't matter if he's a trustworthy man. he may want to remove it especially if he wants to engage his finger."

@Onome said:

"If na gold ring go sell am keep quiet 🤐 like nothing happened, make him dey find the ring if he ask tell him you no see am."

@favvy said:

"Even as a married woman like me Even if I wear ring 💍 go out, Men will still chase after me. So madam rest okay !!!."

Couple hold their wedding without reception

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media users have reacted to the wedding invitation of a Nigerian couple who want to get married on August 17.

The groom released his wedding invitation on Facebook, but a specific clause on it has caught the attention of many.

Some internet users wondered why the couple included such a clause on the wedding invitation and others hailed them.

Source: Legit.ng