A Nigerian man has complained about the amount of money he spends on grid electricity after the increase in electricity tariff

The man said N200,000 worth of electricity unit does not last for four days and someone advised him to install solar

The man shared a photo showing that he is now installing a solar electricity system in his house and that it costs N21.8 million

A Nigerian man has lamented the high cost of electricity as he pays a lot for it.

The man made a post on X noting that N200,000 worth of electricity unit does not last for long again.

The man spent N21.8 million to install solar electricity. Photo credit: X/Ojiakor Kenechukwu.

Source: Twitter

Ojiakor Kenehukwu said N200 worth of electricity units hardly lasts for four days.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"200k light recharge barely gets to last 4 days lol."

After Kenechukwu made the post, someone in the comment section advised him to install solar in his house.

Kenechukwu said he was already installing solar so he could stop using grid electricity.

Cost of installing solar light in Nigeria

Kenechukwu also shared an invoice containing the amount of money it cost him to install the solar light.

The invoice shows that he installed four 15kwh 48-volt Felicity lithium batters at the cost of N11 million.

He also installed 40 solar panels at the cost of N6 million. He also install four units of 5.5kwh inverters at the cost of N2.6 million.

When other accessories and the cost of installation were added, the invoice shows the total cost to be N21.8 million.

According to Kenechukwu, the solar batteries he installed are able to power everything in his house.

He said it carries air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions and washing machines.

See the post below:

Reactions as man installs solar at home

@naturalboifilmz said:

"Imagine, let's say 200k a week, which adds up to 800k a month and roughly 10 million a year. When you could easily set up a solar system for just 6 million. The Nigerian government is so unintelligent."

@HQ92188 said:

"God, when will I have this kind of money where I won't think twice before spending?"

@Kenze94 said:

"Boss. This is not supposed to be installed outside. These men know what they're doing. You'll always call them for repairs. This is supposed to be somewhere inside the house. Maybe a basement or a store for it."

@Yom_deee said:

"But what is the capacity and efficiency of this solar power? Can they carry like three 5HP ACs, four 2HP ACs, and like two deep Freezers with additional appliances like smart TVs, Microwaves, etc, at the same time for a long time like nepa light does?"

List of communities affected by new electricity tariff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the areas affected by the new electricity tariff in some areas in Lagos state.

Those affected are to adjust to the new tariff even as the electricity company has started informing them.

Ikeja Electric has released a list of communities under Band A as well as those under Band B, C, D and E.

Source: Legit.ng