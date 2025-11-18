A Nigerian lady is overjoyed because she has found a husband through her point of sale (POS) business

The lady shared the story on TikTok, narrating how she got married to a man who patronized her POS business

She said the man married her as a result of her loyalty and advised other women to be loyal to customers

A Nigerian lady is overwhelmed with joy after she successfully became a married woman.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, telling social media users how she met her husband.

The POS agent said she married her customer. Photo credit: TikTok/@keshbby1.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted, the lady, @keshbby1, said she works as a POS agent.

According to her, the man she got married to is her customer who often patronised her POS business.

They were seen in the video wearing matching traditional attire apparently on their wedding day.

She captioned the video:

"POS Business don give Me husband aje. If you like no Dey loyal to ur customers. He paid in full don't play."

The lady said she met her husband through her POS business. Photo credit: TikTok/@keshbby1

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares how she met her husband

@Nightwear vendor in Owerri said:

"You don graduate give me the pos machine make I continue grace Dey for that machine."

@Bella said:

"Congratulations to you Stranger🥰same here my POS business gave me a good man who is coming to see my people this Xmas..."

@De _stallion said:

"He paid In full see talk oo na me wan complete the money if he pay half?"

@Adazion said:

"This one everyone is seeing husband for POS me i never see since i started."

@Tonia said:

"POS also gave me the love of my life 2 January is the code you all are invited."

@nikkynice said:

"Congratulations my lovely sister. Don't mind this hate comments. It's your choice. Make dem post there brothers make we check something."

@Jay simple said:

"Please as you don find borrow me your pos with the junction where you take dey stay . I promise to be loyal eee fine anty."

@Slimzy Blink said:

"Congratulations! Came here, I was a sales girl at one POS shop where I saw my husband He was one of our biggest customer as of then,we did our trad August and our wedding is coming up this December."

@eunique_eventsndecor said:

"Congratulations dear stranger. but na only him suppose pay in full and not us."

@God is great said:

"What is your business? Her man if you like don't pray for your sister or your siblings to have one congratulation to you there."

@Tshappinexgadget said:

"Customer Wey all of us Dey manage e reach your turn u make am your husband."

Couple's invitation card goes viral

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media users have reacted to the wedding invitation of a Nigerian couple who want to get married on August 17.

The groom released his wedding invitation on Facebook, but a specific clause on it has caught the attention of many.

Some internet users wondered why the couple included such a clause on the wedding invitation and others hailed them.

Source: Legit.ng