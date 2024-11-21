A Nigerian man shared the amount of money he used to install solar electricity for his personal use

The man said he spent N2.2 million to have the solar light, which would give him electricity not dependent on the national grid

David Adeolu Olawuyi said he installed a 5kva hybrid inverter, a 5KVA lithium-ion battery and a 3700 watts solar panel

A Nigerian man is now enjoying solar electricity after he spent much money to have it installed.

The man posted on X, sharing the amount of money he spent to avoid depending on the national grid for electricity.

The man would enjoy solar light that doesn't depend on the national grid. Photo credit: X/David Adeolu Olawuyi.

Source: Twitter

He was reacting to another post highlighting the cost of solar inverter setup in Nigeria.

David said:

"5kva Hybrid Inverter - 520k. 5KVA Lithium-ion Battery - 1.250m. 3 700Watts Panel - 360k, Installation and Wiring - 150k. All these were done within the last 2 months. Don’t let them whine you o."

Everything David spent amounted to about N2.2 million. Many people said it was relatively cheap.

Reactions as man installs solar

@Dami73807882921 said:

"Installation and wiring 150k?"

@laoma__ said:

"Most of these 700w panels being sold are, in fact, 550w panels. Most of these dealers replace the sticker at the back. The best way to know is to measure the cell waffer and cell counts usually 210mm and 156 respectively for 700w. Any less than that is fake."

@AYOMITAN_1 said:

"People must understand that, there are brands that very highly quality and way expensive, you can’t compare felicity price with SRNE and you can’t compare SRNE with DEYE product price. Prices are not fixed just depend on brands."

Man spends N390k to install solar

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man shared details of how he installed a solar electricity system for a customer who needed it for home use.

In a video, it was revealed that the solar owner spent N390,000 to have it installed so they could have 24/7 light.

The technician installed two solar panels, one battery and an inverter, which could power basic items in the house.

Source: Legit.ng