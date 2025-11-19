A lady who went to her friend's naming ceremony has publicly displayed the rules she was asked to read before entering

She found the ceremony rules amusing, noting that rule number five caught her attention the most

Mixed reactions have followed the naming ceremony rules, with some admiring the idea and vowing to replicate it in the future

A lady, @tush_alaga, has shown netizens the unexpected rules she was made to read at the door before entering her friend's naming ceremony.

The naming ceremony rules were seven in total, but the lady said she was drawn to the fifth rule on the list.

A lady was made to read some set of rules at her friend's naming ceremony. Photo Credit: @tush_alaga

Source: TikTok

She shared the rules on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: You went to your paddy's naming ceremony and on getting to his door, you were asked to read this before entering,

"Na that number 5 weak me pass, lolz."

Content of naming ceremony rules

The newborn's parents did not want to take chances and demonstrated with the naming ceremony rules for guests that their baby's safety and comfort were top priority.

The first rule was that guests should use hand sanitiser as soon as they enter to keep the baby's little hands germ-free. The naming ceremony rules paper read in full:

"WELCOME TO OUR HOME!

"We're so excited you're here to meet our little one. To keep our baby safe and comfortable, we have a few simple requests:

"1. Please use hand sanitizer as soon as you come in. We want to keep those little hands germ-free!

"2. Let's keep our hands off the baby's cheeks. Those chubby cheeks are adorable, but we're trying to avoid any unnecessary touching.

"3. Our baby's name is IREWAMIRI, not Ire.

"4. We'd appreciate it if you could avoid kissing the baby on the mouth.

"5. When talking to the baby, speak in a normal, clear voice. We don’t want E.g (Jigijigigi yigiyigi)!

"6. We're all set on advice about raising the baby, but thank you! We've got a good support system in place. Let's keep things positive and uplifting.

"7. Please avoid shaking the baby's hands or touching its ears.

"Thank you so much for understanding: We're so happy you're here, and can’t wait for you to bond with our baby!"

A lady shows the rules she was made to read at her pal's naming ceremony. Photo Credit: @tush_alaga

Source: TikTok

See the naming ceremony rules below:

Reactions trail naming ceremony rules

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the naming ceremony rules below:

B🥰a🌹b❤️y❤️M😘h❤️o☺️y💝o🌹r said:

"I've screenshot this Incase of future and will even do translation Incase of those that don't understand English."

Bukola Kolade said:

"Lol. it all good. But I don't need this because NO-ONE touches my kids aside me and my household. And on naming days. Baby move from my mother to me, or my husband, the officiating minister then back to me and back to the crib. So far. No issues."

EBEYIN PERFUME OIL & DECANT said:

"Kudos to this parent 😍🤭my typeeeeee."

omablack12 said:

"This is very valid. The baby is a new born. Why do you want to touch the baby? Share in their joy, give gifts, wish them well and leave. If the child gets sick because of dirty hands and kissing, none of the visitors will be there to help."

THEFIRSTAFILAKES⚡️💡 said:

"They suppose paste the Yoruba version too for people that might find English difficult to read,pretty love this."

Isiomaʕ´•ᴥ•`ʔ🧋 said:

"These are actually very important for the baby's development!!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a baby mama had scattered the naming ceremony of her baby's dad to another woman.

Naming ceremony of sextuplets trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the naming ceremony of sextuplets had gone viral online.

Before the event, many older women assisted the mother in feeding the babies. It was a full house in the room.

Guests who came for the ceremony did not let the heavy downpour during the event mar the celebration. The mother named them Faith, Deborah, David, Desire, Daniella, and Daniel.

Source: Legit.ng