A Nigerian lady has gone viral after displaying the comment that her father left on a young lady's post on Facebook

According to the lady, she came across the comment when scrolling through Facebook and wasn't sure how to react to it

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady recently shared a screenshot showing her father's comment on a Facebook post.

Her father had reacted to a random lady's post on Facebook, sparking hilarious comments from social media users.

Lady displays dad's comment on lady's post

Identified as @gozeebewinning on TikTok, the lady disclosed that she had come across the comment while browsing through Facebook and wasn't quite sure how to react to it.

Her father had dropped a comment on the undisclosed lady's post, stating that having a curvy isn't enough.

"If big backside is all you have, then you have nothing," the father wrote.

Reacting to this, his daughter decided to share a screenshot of the comment on TikTok, alongside a funny caption that expressed how baffled she was.

"Sometimes you just gotta read your dad's comment on Facebook and go about you day. I'm not sure how to react," she said.

Reactions as lady posts dad's Facebook comment

The post quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many users weighing in on the father's comment.

@Confidence said:

"That’s not her. Her dad commented on a random lady’s picture."

@lolo1ofimostate said:

"If I’m not mistaking, that’s not you right? I think the point she’s making is the random comment her dad left on a random picture?"

@Isiaka Ozofu Sonia said:

"Omo! u really need to prove him wrong oo! na only God know wetin e eye see."

@Thagrandfada reacted:

"Dadddddddy!!!! Come and see what Ngozi posted ooooo."

@888 said:

"I mean it’s the truth. Y’all made boooty so important to the extent that without it a lot of girls don’t know what else makes them attractive. I go lie for you but nyashh is life sha oh."

@D TRADING KING said:

"Low key valid, you can have an intellectual conversation with someone like him."

@fredrick_kenny said:

"He fought our fears with just his word if he says you have nothing then you definitely have nothing but cut small for me nah."

Eniloves added:

"That's not even you. Wetin concern your papa for another person page oversabi papa."

@DTRADING KING said:

"Low key valid, you can have an intellectual conversation with someone like him."

@crystal_.bloom added:

"Daddy you lie there oo she has everything."

