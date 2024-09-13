The naming ceremony of a group of six babies birthed days ago has got many people celebrating online

People thronged the family's house during the naming and danced to appreciate God even while rain fell

The sister to the sextuplets said that people came from faraway places like Lagos to celebrate with them

A few days ago, a Nigerian lady announced that after many years, her mother welcomed sextuplets.

Many people celebrated with her family. The lady captured the moment she and her family brought the six babies home.

Grand naming ceremony

In the latest video, the lady showed how people rejoiced during the kids' naming ceremony.

Before the event, many older women assisted the mother in feeding the babies. It was a full house in the room.

Guests who came for the ceremony did not let the heavy downpour during the event to mar the celebration. The mother named them Faith, Deborah, David, Desire, Daniella, and Daniel.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tennymic multi concept ent TM said:

"You are the happiest aunty on earth the joy is overflow."

MISS CHOCO said:

"Why Una give faith to one. All of them name for start with D na."

GIFTED said:

"Baby Divine Faith. being a first born among them will make her the madam of the House. We the social Media aunties have given her D for Divine."

Mary Azah said:

"If the naming can be this joyful imagine the day they will be taken to church for their dedication wow what God cannot do does not exist."

Ph jewelry vendor

"We have triplets in my family too they are so lovely I named them anabel Mirabel and christabel."

R!te said:

"I tap from your blessing for my mom in Jesus name six boys for her. I'm happy for you."

JEWELRIES/WATCH LAGOS VENDOR said:

"For those asking how will they take care of 6 children at once ..This people are blessed."

Woman welcomed twins after 15 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman who gave birth to twins celebrated in grand style, and people rejoiced with her.

An online video showed when people who knew her trooped to her place to rejoice with her.

