A distraught mother caused a scene during her rival's baby naming ceremony in a video that has surfaced online

In the footage, a young man details how the events ensued when a man's first baby mama arrived at the event

While many people in the comments section thought the incident was embarrassing, others thought the commentator was hilarious

A distraught mother caused a commotion at her rival's baby naming ceremony with the father of her child in a video that has surfaced online.

The distressed woman stormed the ceremony of her rival to halt the event when she allegedly learnt about it.

Eyewitness details what happened at the naming ceremony

In the Facebook footage seen by a trusted Ghanaian news media Yen.gh on Tee Lawh Kobbi, a young man details how the events unfolded when the unhappy woman arrived at the scene.

Angry baby mama storms naming ceremony of a rival in video. Photo credit: Tee Lawh Kobbi/Ghanaian Times.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the young man who videotaped the incident, the baby christening went off without a hitch until the man's first baby mama arrived with her child and requested that the child's father also name the child.

He claimed the mother of the man's first child was the lady who interrupted her rival's naming ceremony and insisted that the child be named by the child's father as well.

The moment one woman, presumed to be the man's first baby mama, left her infant at the event grounds to press her demand for her child to be named by the father was caught on tape.

More than 500 people have viewed the video, which has received 25 comments and over 90 replies.

Watch the video below:

Netizens find the commentator funny

Zycon Wanny posted:

"Bhim fans are disturbing us in dis country."

Constant Korbuvi said:

"It is the commentary for me."

Adjoa Bhim Ba commented:

"Eii, but l support de first gal friend."

Dee Yeboah said:

"Wahala dey; she did well paaaa."

Shatta Sabali commented:

"Some of the Kumasi people ankasa, their tone seff be funny."

Tee Lawh Kobbi replied:

"Shatta Sabali Kumasi get different vibe aswear."

Woman storms her husband's wedding to another lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had caused a stir at her husband's wedding.

What was meant to be one of the happiest days in the life of a lady turned out, well, to be pretty embarrassing and devasting when her groom's huge secret was exposed.

In a video, the woman is seen disrupting a wedding ceremony with a baby tied to her back. Sharing her story, she claimed they weren't divorced, and there was no issue between them.

Source: YEN.com.gh