A nurse has publicly narrated her worst experience on the job involving a man whose wife was in labour

According to the nurse, she watched the husband of the pregnant woman praying outside the labour ward, unknown to him that the worst had happened

The man appreciated God for finally giving his family the fruit of the womb after 14 years and prayed that God finish what he started

A young nurse, @marvel34568, has recounted a heartbreaking experience in her profession, which she regarded as the worst.

In a TikTok post, the nurse shared how a husband prayed outside his pregnant wife's labour ward.

The nurse said she overheard the man thanking God for giving his family a child after 14 years.

The man also prayed to God to complete what he started and put his enemies to shame. What the man didn't know was that his wife and the baby had passed away. The nurse wrote:

"This.

"Watching the husband pray outside the labor ward meanwhile the wife and baby are already dead.

"He said Lord after 14 years you did it

"Complete it and put them to shame.

"Oh! My heart broke in tears."

Nurse's post triggers emotional reactions online

I.C.C.Y🥶 said:

"No one talks about the pain of loosing a new born when you've closely monitored to mother closely and the baby later developes distress and as the midwife you have to ask God why and feel the pain of the mother. and family."

Prosper said:

"There's no one to help you. we came to this world alone. we die alone, no body is helping you."

Wig mama said:

"Same here after seven years.. she finally gave birth to twin boy and girl and died two days later."

Supreme-hub said:

"Things like this sometimes make you question the existence of God."

@AuntieNoFilter said:

"I never want to experience this as a midwife."

Jay said:

"Mine was....she said..Jay..hold me close, am scared 😱, tell my mom I couldn't win d fight, tell her I will b fine and dat she did her best...omor..dis Still hits my head."

Rheeta🫅 said:

"Had to watch the nurses convincing the dam'n Prego that she's having complication amounting for operation whilst her child died in her belly."

