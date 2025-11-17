A Nigerian lady shared a hilarious video showing the moment she returned to pick up her son after a one-week break from school

According to her, she had taken him to a place called Okija to spend the holidays, but when she returned to get him, she met him in a costume she never expected

Her son had fearlessly rocked a masquerade outfit and walked around in public with it, causing his friends to flee in fear

A Nigerian mother was taken aback by what she witnessed when she returned to take her son home.

During the little boy's midterm holiday, she had taken him to Okija so he could spend a week away from school, expecting nothing more than a normal reunion when she went back for him.

Mum who sent her son to Okija for one week returns to meet baffling scene. Photo credit: @cakesbyharmony1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy rocks masquerade costume

Instead, what she met on her arrival left her baffled as she wondered what her child had turned into.

Identified by the handle @cakesbyharmony1 on TikTok, the mother recorded the scene that greeted her when she reached Okija.

The little boy was dressed in a full masquerade outfit outside the house, leaving his friends scared.

The transformation just happened during the short stay, and his mother could not believe how fearlessly he rocked the costume.

He moved about in public without any fear, fully covered in the costume and behaving as though it was normal for him to do.

This, however, had a negative effect on the other children around him, many of whom ran off in fear the moment they saw him.

"POV: I left my son in Okija just a week during midterm break. Coming back to see him this way. Ahhh," the video's caption read.

Mother who took her son to Okija returns to see him dressed as a masquerade. Photo credit: @cakesbyharmony1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum reacts as son rocks masquerade costume

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@THE ANGEL OF DEATH said:

"In the time of mid term break, In the land of okija, the destiny of a great kingdom lies on the shoulder of a very young boy, his name is Chibuike."

@NONSO said:

"Abeg take him home before they use am do chief priest."

@Chimaobi Samuel said:

"As I hear say nnaemeka my son don dey drag land with elders for our community, na once i go carry am."

@Tessy reacted:

"Chibuike reporting how he spent his holiday in school. I was a masquerade for some time when all of a sudden my mum appeared from nowhere."

@hãrk mãñ jñr said:

"Let's talk about the boy in the background shouting CHIBUIKE."

@KE$H said:

"Chibuike has decided to answer the call of the gods na you dey take am personal."

@user2993964163349 reacted:

"The one that was calling his name is his main G and he is behind this! nothing anyone fit tell me."

@Odinaka Bekee said:

"You Dey answer Ada okija. Chibuike wants to be arusi okija very cute guy."

@ZIRI said:

"This boys dey rehearsal how dem wan take collect money for the masquerade business this Christmas."

@Rockeyjeezy said:

"He’s a gods chosen and his friends are his deciple even tho them run leave chibuike alone."

@Shad said:

"Chibuike don find him true calling. Person wey gods of the land don call, you come dey call am back."

@QUEEN BRENDA added:

"He’s friends shouting his name saying who be that? Who be that chibike."

See the post below:

Lady laments as her man wears masquerade costume

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of her man's performance during the cultural festival at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp.

She lamented why he chose to act like a masquerade when other men wore royal attire at the event.

Source: Legit.ng