A man who came under fire for his viral 2021 tweet about wanting to be the white cat of suspended Paystack co-founder Ezra Olubi has broken silence

The man shared the backstory behind his trending 2021 tweet, which he explained was misunderstood by netizens

The former Paystack employee said that they often joked about how Ezra spent more money taking care of his cats than some people's earnings

A former Paystack worker, known on X as @ObiIk, has given a backstory behind his now-viral 2021 tweet, where he stated that he was applying for the position of Ezra Olubi's white cat.

Ezra, the co-founder and chief technology officer of Paystack, was suspended from the company over sexual misconduct allegations.

Before his suspension, Ezra faced criticism and deactivated his X account over his decade-old bestia'l and pedophilic tweets resurfaced and went viral on social media.

The tweets included disturbing references to his cats, and @Obilk's 2021 tweet got caught in the mix.

In the tweet dated April 2, 2021, the ex-Paystack employee posted a picture he had taken with Ezra, along with the caption:

"Application for the position of White Cat."

Former Paystack employee explains viral cat tweet

In a tweet on November 17, @Obilk provided context to his viral 2021 tweet. According to him, that tweet was made jokingly, as they often joked at Paystack about how Ezra spent more money caring for his cats, which was more than some people's competitive salary. In his words:

"For the sake of a few good people and some worried family members, here’s context: While I was at Paystack, we made running jokes about how Ezra spends more money taking care of his cats than some people’s “competitive salary”."

He further explained:

"This tweet was made on the day after Paystack’s acquisition announcement."

On Ezra's dilemma and the backlash he received, @ObiIk prayed that he experiences God's mercy and kindness and return to continue building amazing products.

"Whatever else he might be, Ezra co-built Paystack- one of Africa’s most significant technology companies. My genuine prayer is that he experiences God’s mercy and kindness through this episode, and comes back to continue building amazing products."

See his tweet below:

Paystack: Man's clarification about tweet triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's explanation below:

@henry_iyke247 said:

"Mr white cat still wore a white outfit. You literally dressed like your miracle 😂😆😂 .

"What do you mean by "Ezra spends more money taking care of his cats than some people's competitive salary" for cats again 😆. If na dog, ehn ehn."

@NachyWriter said:

"Don't listen to anyone telling you that you should have ignored. When your name is at risk of being soiled, put a statement for clarity, knowing you've done your best, hoping it sets the record straight. You'll be fine when the wave flushes pass, if you're sure you lived up."

@LordSherriff said:

"Anyone asking you to ignore the mob simply does not have your best interest at heart. clarifications like this help set the record straight and build trust with people around you."

@muyiwhar said:

"Cool rebuttal, see how he came out and explained everything with follow up posts. When you have no skeleton in your cupboard it's always easy to speak up No locking account No deactivating No denying knowing the guy No trying to gaslight others."

@Nig_Farmer said:

"Baba no allow the mob stress you! Is all agenda and looking for who to witch hunt Glad you made this Bless up Chief."

@AfricWomenPower said:

"Sorry kiddo ~ you shouldn’t feel compelled to explain a warm photograph to the social media mob looking to take things out of appropriate context."

