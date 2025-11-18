A rapper known as Nexto has released a song about Verydarkman and Mr Jollof's viral plane fight

In the video shared on his Instagram page, the rapper used the scenario from the fight video to create his rap

Fans reacted to the video, praising the rapper's creativity and how God made Nigerians so special

Nigerian singer Ernest Efughi, better known as Nextoefughui, has won over fans and social media users after releasing a song about Martins Vincent Otse (VDM) and Freedom Atsepoyi (Mr Jollof).

The two brand influencers became the talk of social media after their viral plane fight video, which sparked a flurry of comments from celebrities.

Fans react as rapper Nexto releases song for VDM and Mr Jollof. Photo credit@janetjackson/@mrjollof/@nextoefughi

Source: Instagram

In his video, which is making the rounds online, Nexto rapped about what happened on the plane.

He shared the reasons for the fight, as explained by the two warring parties. The music star began the video in the style of late pop singer Michael Jackson before effortlessly switching to rap, using the events between VDM and Mr Jollof as inspiration.

Nexto’s lyrics about VDM and Mr Jollof trend

In the video, lines like "bite an water," "Did it for my wife", "he did it for his enemy," and VDM's popular slogan "You gon' learn the hard way" stood out.

Other notable lyrics include "took a bite" and "calculating as Delta boy."

Nigeria rapper Nexto uses VDM's viral clash with Mr Jollof to produce fresh song. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Fans applauded Nexto for his creativity, particularly his ability to switch from one genre to another. They also praised the quick turnaround time from idea to music release.

Recall that VDM was the first to use his feuds with others as inspiration for music. His musical career began after a long-running issue with singer Portable, which led to him releasing multiple songs taunting the artist.

Portable didn’t let VDM off the hook either, countering the activist with his own viral hit song.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Nexto's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the song. A few of them even said that it will win a Grammy while applauding him for his great effort. They shared how funny and playful Nigerians can be in the face of difficulty. Here are comments below:

@ministerofvawulence commented:

"God really create this country as entertainment channel."

@dehbieh stated:

"Are you serious! I applaud the creativity."

@ kingjerryamilo_ commented:

"Creativity extra."

@dimethick___xx shared:

"This my country nah Zeeworld extraordinary everyday."

@oc_nice shared:

"Incident truthfully explained. Love this! But please let's not fight again. Let peace reign."

VDM drags Portable over abuse

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was called out by Verydarkman over his behaviour at Felabration. He shared a video and said the music star was doing too much and needed to be cautioned.

VDM promised to help the victim assaulted get justice and warned Portable not to come near Abuja. The issue escalated in such a way that led to several back and forth between Portable and VDM. Their fans had to intervene by cautioning the two of them and even taking sides,

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng