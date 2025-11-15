A Nigerian mother has expressed her frustration on social media after catching her nanny's behaviour with her kids on camera

The mother had set up a camera at home and discovered that her nanny was making her children do house chores

However, the mother was unhappy with this and insisted that she had to take action to stop her nanny from involving her kids in such activities

A Nigerian mother raged after discovering her children were being sent on errands by their nanny.

The mother, who had installed a camera at her home, was in pain as she watched the clip of her kids being tasked with household chores.

Mum rages as nanny makes her kids work

The clip, shared by @mamaelenabestmom on TikTok, sparked mixed reactions amongst social media users.

In the clip, the nanny was seen instructing the children to help her arrange foodstuffs and provisions in the kitchen.

The mother expressed her annoyance, stating that would be taking immediate action to put a stop to the nanny's behaviour.

"My nanny is always giving my kids chores to do and I can't tolerate it any longer. Nanny caught doing this," she said.

Reactions as lady calls out her nanny

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@tongtongie said:

"She's not stressing them, she's teaching them what you can't."

@️daphine said:

"She's seeing your home as her home and your children as her siblings or close people to her. Just like when you're comfortable in a house, you'd ask help from someone. She's talking well to them which shows she's not doing it out of hate but just wants to interact with them."

@Terry tracy said:

"Let her teach them coz their is day you will not be able to do somethings and the kids can help to avoid trouble with neighbours let them help."

@November 18th reacted:

"he's helping u out with good training. please don't hurt her she just good to ur kids thanks u l mean no harm."

@madrine angella said:

"he fact that she appreciates them, teaching them teamwork, she adores them."

@momoza182 added:

"You want them to watch TV the whole day, or be on phone the whole day, kids don't even have a problem this is what they should be doing."

@Melony Joy said:

"Their is nothing wrong with kids learning at a younger age. the nanny is just equipping them for the future as long she is not giving them very very hard task."

@Mercy_wa_ngaro added:

"She is doing good coz she is helping them to be responsible children coz thy are growing big gal's and one day thy will be helping you."

