A Nigerian man who is a police officer has raised some thought-provoking questions after watching the confrontation between FCT minister, Nysom Wike and a naval officer

The police man wanted to know why a naval officer was deployed to protect a landed property when there were other things for him to do

He also said the police men who were protecting the minister did not do their job well because they participated in the argument

More Nigerians are sharing their opinions on the argument that happened between FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and a naval officer.

Some are apportioning blames after watching the video of the confrontation which happened in Abuja.

One man who shared his opinion is a police officer who spoke in a video shared on X by General_Somto.

In the video, the man asked some thought-provoking question. He wanted to know why a naval officer was deployed to guard a land.

The man said it was wrong for the officer to be protecting a landed property when there are other things for him to be doing.

He also faulted the policemen who were guarding the FCT minister, noting that they were not suppose to dabble into the matter the way the did.

His words:

"Number one, why is a navy deployed to guard a land? Even if you have a problem with that land like some people are coming to confront your workers, I think the police are the best people to handle that situation. You don't have to deploy soldiers that will be useful elsewhere to come and guard a land. Secondly, as a police officer, who told you that one of your jobs is to help your VIP or your principal do his work. You esscort the minister to that place, what is your business? Just shut up. Form an all round defense and defend the minister, that's all. You have no business stepping into their conversation.

Reactions to police officer's post about Wike

@AustinINstate said:

"The reason is because the owner of the land doesn’t want him to sna,tch his property. and you mugu don’t you know that the work of Soldier is to protect lives and property? Abi land no be property again?"

@diipodipe said:

"We can all dislike Wike but he has the right to inspect buildings under construction and also in charge of land allocation. Wike should understand the military officer might be carrying out a wrongly passed order but he shouldn’t have confronted the officer and rather speak with the defense and naval chiefs to rescind the order. If care is not taken, more military personnel will wade off legitimate and lawful civil authorities solely because they were carrying out an order no matter how WRONG the order is."

@Love_eeer95 said:

"When I said the NAVAL officer was wrong people said I'm crazy. People are so engrossed with emotions that they don't see the clear picture. Why would a naval officer be talking back with a whole minister. It's insulting and that naval officer should publicly apologize. What he did was wrong in all shades."

@Sarkinijebu said:

"This one doesn't even know the duty of a CSO to a former service charge is to protect his life and property...If the navy wants him for another role they will have to redeploy him."

