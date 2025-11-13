A Nigerian man has shared a post on the Facebook app speaking about the viral naval officer who impressed many Nigerians

Lieutenant Yerima was hailed as a 'brave officer' after he boldly faced Nyesom Wike, the Minister of FCT, over a land issue

Speaking about the incident, a Nigerian man shared what he noticed during their confrontation which lasted for some minutes

A Nigerian man shared his opinion on Facebook about the viral naval officer, Lieutenant Yerima, whose recent encounter with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, caught the attention of Nigerians.

Yerima was hailed by many citizens for his composure and boldness during the confrontation over a disputed land area in Abuja.

Man speaks on Lieutenant Yerima's hand in pocket

The Facebook user, identified as Honour Oriretan, analysed the officer's body language during the exchange and explained what he believed was happening while Yerima's left hand stayed inside his pocket throughout the incident.

According to him, many people had assumed the posture was simply for style, but he argued that there was more to it than appearance.

Oriretan suggested that Yerima's hand remained in his left pocket because he was maintaining alertness and readiness in an unpredictable environment.

He alleged that the pocket appeared to hold an object that looked like a pistol, and that the officer kept his hand there to stay prepared while also maintaining focus on the people around him, including Wike and others at the scene.

He described the officer's awareness as tactical, noting that the naval personnel seemed to be reading the mood and body language of everyone present to ensure safety.

He further explained that when Yerima received a call during the confrontation, he stepped aside and removed his hand from the pocket to stand at attention, which he described as a respectful gesture to a senior officer.

In his view, Yerima was not only cautious but also strategic, maintaining professionalism while keeping his surroundings under control.

In his words:

"Pay attention to this Officer Yerima's left pocket, and this is why his left hand was constantly inside that left pocket. It's unwise how people think this Officer Yerima putting hand in his left pocket is just for steeze, fashion, not knowing it's far beyond that. On looking closely, I see that there's something inside that left pocket that looks like a pistol, and his hand always inside that left pocket is to stay at alert with his head constantly up to read eyes, minds, moods, body languages of people there, including Wike himself and the entire atmosphere (trust nobody as everybody is a suspect), which is wise, not unwise.

"Now, during the call, he stepped aside, removed that hand from that left pocket to stand at attention as a sign of respect to the senior ranking officer he was speaking with, which is normally wise, not unwise. But while removing that hand from that left pocket, he immediately used his khaki to cover that left pocket for people not to see the suspected thing that pushed out from inside, so there won't be unnecessary panic, fear, tension in the heart of civilians, media, and others around. He is seen both on camera and with eyes as unarmed publicly right. But he's most armed, most at alert, smartest, and most dangerous compared to the armed men you see flaunting different cheap guns there.

"He's very calculative, well-trained, gentle in a safe environment, but brutal in hostile, dangerous environment, bold, fierce, educated, and knows everything about his profession. This Officer Yerima is very calculative, smart, educated, gentle in a calm environment, and highly brutal in hostile, dangerous environment. That hand always in his left pocket is not for flex, fashion, but a dangerous defense technique. Y'all be wise, don't be unwise."

Reactions trail man's post about Lieutenant Yerima

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Ramat said:

"Very unwise that u thought pistol is being kept in the pocket. Very wise that u realize it's his swag as a gentle and handsome officer."

Patterson said:

"The man who blinked first was the coward. You're absolutely right, being prepared is key."

Totto said:

"Oga go through all the video's, you will notice that it was his phone that he put in that pocket not pistol. Stop this beer parlour analysis please."

See the post below:

