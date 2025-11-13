A lady who participated in Hallelujah Challenge was left in tears over what happened days after

According to the lady, something remarkable happened to her on the 11th day of the popular praise program

She has made a post on TikTok telling people the miracle she received in her business which she believes is an answered prayer

A lady is in tears because of the remarkable miracle that has happened to her.

The lady took part in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge and she believes what happened was an answer to her prayers.

The lady testified to a miracle that happened to her during Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit: TikTok/@shaker.rhodaline and Instagram/Nathaniel Bassey.

Source: TikTok

In her video, the lady, identified as @shaker.rhodaline was see weeping and shading tears of joy.

According to Rhodaline, she got the miracle after the 11th day of the Hallelujah Challenge.

Her words:

"Am shaking EL-ROI After hallelujah challenge. Day 11 today!!!"

She posted a screenshot showing a Whatsapp message sent to her by a customer who wanted to make orders from her.

The message reads:

"Good evening chefbybirth my name is Grace I want to order 500 pieces of kenkey to sell in my shop."

A lot of people in the comment section congratulated her while some shared their own miracles.

The lady shared the miracle that happened to her on the 11th day of Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit: TikTok/@shaker.rhodaline.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her Hallelujah Challenge experience

@YANATalk said:

"I see what you’re doing for others Lord. Thank you for their miracle. I’ll wait for my turn."

@Nana Adwoa said:

"I started hallelujah challenge the second day I walked in for my C section, I fainted and it took 9Dr's to come around me.They told my husband that I had seizure and my BP was around 200,no veins so they have to save the baby and the only words I heard was my husband asking me to wake up. God being grateful I am alive and all these Jewish Dr's were shock.My God is alive."

@Ammy_nwa said:

"I started the hallelujah challenge pennyless. Things have been so difficult for me, the grace of God has just kept me going. This week I told God, I wanted a red dress, I want new pairs of shoes and bags. I couldn’t even afford airtime last week . Today is Saturday night, I have a brand new red dress for service tomorrow, I got a new hand bag, I made my hair tooo 😂that’s a heavenly plus I didn’t even ask for . I mean, God has made me glad. I prayed for a sewing machine too, when I get that, I would come back and roll in the ground because our God is so kind. I feel like a princess. Hallelujah to God in the HIGHEST!!!!"

Lady shares how Hallelujah Challenge landed her in trouble

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady showed how joining the Hallelujah Challenge landed her in trouble with her neighbours.

She captured the moment her neighbour interrupted during the dance session, causing drama.

Many who came across the video shared their similar situations about their Hallelujah Challenge.

Source: Legit.ng