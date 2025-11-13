A woman has highlighted the behaviour of a particular man who stood close to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike during his clash with naval officer Lt. Yerima Ahmad

According to the woman, she watched the viral video with her husband and noticed the man's conduct

When the incident escalated, she noticed what the unidentified man immediately did, triggering reactions online

An observant woman, Nyakno Emem, has pointed out the behaviour of an unidentified man who had shown up at the disputed land with FCT Minister Wike before his heated exchange with Lieutenant Yerima Ahmad, the naval officer.

When the drama had not yet peaked, the woman observed that the man was close to Wike, but immediately began to distance himself when things became heated.

Wike-Yerima clash: Woman shares her observation

According to Emem, the unidentified man would have taken to his heels if he had the chance, adding that she suspects he peed on himself.

She further said the man was looking for someone taller to hide behind as things escalated between Wike and the naval officer.

She suspects the man's conduct might be connected to his past unpleasant encounter with military men. Emem's Facebook post read:

"When I saw this video and was watching it with my husband, I spotted this man here. When they landed for the inspection, he was standing close to Wike. When the s0ldier was introducing himself and Wike raised his v0ice, this guy immediately shifted back. I watched the whole drama and noticed this man's action. If there was an opportunity, this man would have run away. If I'm not mistaken, this man has peed on his cl0th already.

"The man was running up and down looking for someone taller than him to hide behind. Immediately one of the soldiers came to warn the man in black sunglasses, this man shifted and hide behind the other man wearing plain cl0thes.

"Ehh, e be like soldiers don tell this man to do frog jump before lol.

"Na this kind man dey $leep for back then tell the wife to sleep for front lol."

Wike-Yerima: Woman's observation elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Eze Hillary said:

"You are a keen observer of particular concern... lol.

"When I watched the whole drama, I was particularly interested in the guy's anxiety throughout the whole drama.

"He must have sworn that in his life he will never ever come close to that kind of assignment again.

"Man nearly kpaied from high blood pressure."

Emem Ndifreke Dominic said:

"He might not be scared of frog jump, but rather stray bullet, e no wan kpai leave his family now..

"Staying around such a place was risky, because what if that soldier na those ones wer just return from borno and Maiduguri."

Kingsley Uzoma said:

"Dey play!

"If e reach your turn, stand there..

"You didn't hear the part Wike stated that if not that the people involved were military men, he would have killed everyone, you thought he was kidding? He's a bloody killer."

Prince Abuoma J. Ozuruigbo said:

"Nyakno Emem Omo you just said my mind hahahahha he was even moving around shaking his head and face lolz."

Omengbeoji AChenry said:

"He was on his own, you go use his picture dey do content, if he transferred aggression on you now, you'll start crying blood."

Lady shares her personal encounter with Lt. Yerima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady, Splendor Emmanuel, had narrated her personal encounter with the viral naval officer Lieutenant Yerima Ahmad.

During the screening, Splendor noticed his immense professionalism and ruggedness, describing him as a 'very cracked and parkard officer.'

Splendor, who runs a cleaning outfit, added that Yerima was a man of few words, but when he spoke, his words carried weight.

