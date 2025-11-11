A Nigerian man said she married a single mother but he later regretted the decision after she dealt with him

According to the man, he fell in love with the single mother who already had two children who he started caring for

After their marriage, he discovered that the woman had no interest in him as she had another lover

A Nigerian man who married a single mother later regretted the decision after the woman nearly ruined his life.

According to the man, the woman he married was already a mother of two and he genuinely loved her.

The man said his wife packed her things and left the house. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens and Burazin.

The story was posted on TikTok by Yomislistens who interviewed the man identified as K-Light.

Sharing his story, K-Light said his biggest regret in life was getting married to a single mother.

He said he met the woman in Ibadan and he rented apartment for her and her children.

Later on, they got married but he had no idea that the single mother had another man in her life.

One day, K-Light said he caught his wife on phone with another love and she was not wearing anything.

He said the woman he spent over N4 million to marry later disappointed him. His words:

"One day, that I got to discover the guy she used to go and meet in Ibadan. I just strolled out to go and get something, but something told me to go back into the house. Then I went. I was hearing her moa.ning, doing all those things. Then when I sneaked in, I saw her, she was doing video call na.ked, with another man."

Shockingly, K-Light said one day when he was away from home, his wife packed her things and left the house after calling the landlord and collecting balance of remaining rent.

The man said he regrets marrying a single mother of two. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his experience after marrying single mother

@Bussy’s kitchen said:

"As a single mum I’m the best thing that happened to my husband to be."

@Aku Amia said:

"Even Single mother will not allow her child to marry a Single mother."

@street guy said:

"If na woman dey talk this story she go cry for like 2mins make una feel more pity for her."

@Amaechi .D. Joel said:

"Single mothers will come here to start saying rubbish...the thing is no single man should marry a single mother.. perrioodd! no be me make u single."

@Mceeslimjoe said:

"Single mother you dey take serious the man way give am belle no take am serious."

@jaadesoolaa said:

"But if it was a single father with two kids the comments will be different."

