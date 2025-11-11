A Nigerian lady on TikTok shared a video telling social media users how money she is owing loan apps

In the video, the lady said she is owing so much money and shared screenshots to prove the amount she owed

She said she is looking for ways to repay the different loans before the aggressive apps come for her

A Nigerian lady shared a post on TikTok telling her followers that she was in a lot of debt.

The lady lamented that she owed loan sharks, who are usually very aggressive in recovering debts.

In her video, the lady, identified as @10m_inwealth said she was doing TikTok so she can make money and repay her loans.

She posted two screenshots which showed the amounts she owed to two loan apps.

One of the screenshots shows she owed N134,000 to one app and N80,000 to another.

In a separated video, the lady explained that she started taking loans as far back as 2020.

Her words:

"It all started in 2020 before the lock-down. I was working, everything was okay. I was on my own and I was really struggling financially and I started taking out small loans. The first loan I took was about N11,000 and I was supposed to pay N19,000. That that is how the circle started. And the money I was making, I was now using it to pay loans. And because I will us my income to pay loan, I kept borrowing. And then, lock-down happened. When lock-down happened, I didn't go to work for about two months and I was pregnant then. It was very difficult for just me and my partners then. So, I finally stopped taking out loans in 2023. But by that time, it had gotten to my neck. Some of these loans I have to repay now are the ones I took since 2021, if not 2020."

Reactions as lady shares how she got into debts

@vendor in alimosho said:

"It will be well .. it's my story too ..have paid off the ones I can and still doing the needful too."

@Salau Adenike. said:

"I have 1 month left to settle fairm money was given 2m to pay 5.2m for 18months."

@SweetMaris kitchen said:

"Imagine borrowing 25k to pay 45k in 7days. Now the 25k is 250k because of late fee. Omo how will I pay 250k, please ooo loan people should do better abeg."

@Habibat said:

"My husband is in debt not even big debt, all together around 700k, Always in and out of d station, may God help me through."

