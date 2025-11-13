A Nigerian man based in the United States has faulted the naval officer's conduct in his clash with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

He stated what the naval officer should have done when he stood up to Wike, and also cautioned the minister

The man's comment on the clash between Wike and the naval officer has been met with mixed reactions

A US-based Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Eze, has shared his thoughts on the viral clash involving FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and a naval officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima.

In a Facebook post, Ifeanyi criticised the conduct of the naval officer.

Ifeanyi Eze faults the conduct of the naval officer who clashed with Wike. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Man shares what naval officer should have done

According to Ifeanyi, Yerima should not have escalated the situation by exchanging words with the minister.

He said Yerima should have just stated that he was acting on an order and left it at that. Ifeanyi noted that a verbal altercation with a federal minister was bad conduct.

He also cautioned Wike to calm down. Ifeanyi wrote:

"The Navy guy should NOT have escalated the disagreement by exchanging words with the Minister of FCT... just say he’s acting according to order. Finish. Verbal altercation with a federal minister is NOT a good conduct for a sailor. Also, Wike needs to calm down."

In the comment section, Ifeanyi supported his earlier position on the matter, which has circulated on social media. In his words:

"Why is it that many people don’t understand that military people follow a different rule of engagement.

"They swore allegiance to the state and constitution. They will always follow the chain of command.

"We civilians did NOT swear to obey anyone. We can insult our president and senators the way we want. We are free people.

"Military personnels are NOT free like us. They must follow orders and they cannot rebuke the presidency.

"The president is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. His orders supersedes every other officer in the military. And military personnel should not engage in verbal altercation with anyone acting on behalf of the president.

"These are not normal rules for civilians."

Ifeanyi Eze says the naval officer should not have had a verbal altercation with Wike. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze

Source: Facebook

Wike-Yerima: Man's comment triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's comment below:

Amaka Theophilus said:

"So,he should have said "yes sir " when the ogogoro man called him a fool several times while bathing him with kai kai spit?"

Martin Oge Ozueh said:

"When you meet a military personnel tell him he's f00lish and let's see how he will descalate the situation and make you calm down."

Mi Chael said:

"The guy exercised profound restraint sir. I am not sure you could have maintained his kind of composure if you were in his shoes."

ThankGod Praise said:

"Well, the officer exercised maximum restraint.

"If you noticed,while talking to Wike, he tucked his hands deeply into his pocket.

"To prevent it from mistakenly landing on Wike's face."

Engr Anthony Uduma said:

"Which altercation if I may ask... He never Insulted the minister in any way just following orders from his boss..."

Mna shares why Wike should be worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had explained why FCT Minister Wike should be worried after his clash with a naval officer.

While noting that Yerima was specifically chosen for that mission and delivered successfully, the man said Wike should be worried, as something does not seem right.

In a Facebook post, the man noted that the naval officer refused to heed Wike's demand despite making a call to the Chief of Defence Staff.

Source: Legit.ng