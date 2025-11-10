A Nigerian man has posted an open letter to Senator Ned Nwoko, amid his ongoing marriage drama with Regina Daniels

The man advised the senator on steps to take so as to resolve the lingering marital issue bugging his family

According to the man, it would be better for the senator to allow Regina to leave the marriage since she doesn't want again

Reactions have continued to pour in on the lingering marital issue between Senator Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels.

Social media users are sharing their comments and advising the couple on steps to take to resolve the matter.

The man sent an open letter to Senator Ned Nwoko. Photo credit: X/TWEETORACLE and Instagram/Regina Daniels/Ned Nwoko.

One man who has also lent his voice to the lingering marital drama is X influencer, @tweetoracle who published an open letter to Senator Ned Nwoko.

In his letter, Oracle said Ned was supposed to be the more mature person in the relationship.

His words:

"You are supposed to be the bigger person here,after you are an elder statesman sorry Senator. So be that PERSON. You don’t have to bully your in laws to teach them a lesson. I know that a lot has gone wrong and it seems that what’s been broken can’t be fixed. It’s time to cut your losses and move on. You can’t win all the time yet you won, you are a vital part of her history and will continue to be."

He said Ned and Regina must have had good times together but he must also realise that some good things must come to an end.

He advised the senator to let Regina leave the marriage if she doesn't want again.

His words:

"I know you two have had really GOOD moments encapsulated by the two lovely kids you had. Sadly every good thing comes to an end but it doesn’t have to be bitter like this, smear campaigns back and forth. Do well to release your in laws that you locked up. There is no need for the power play here. You nor Dey senate chambers,Oga. If Regina Daniels wants out pls let her. You can’t be with who doesn’t want to be with you. It’s a recipe for disaster. You should let her go and focus on your 6 other wives, you still have abundance in plenty."

Oracle also called on Regina to focus on building peace and resist the urge to further inflaming the issue.

He said:

"To Regina,you have your life ahead of you. Do better to focus on yourself and your family. You need a support system to navigate these murky waters you have been embroiled IN. Resist the urge to push out more videos recounting tales of NED and all the dangerously dark side to him, that serves to fester the poison as it were. Let your silence speak volumes of your strength in these Times and turn thoughts to your lovely children cos they need you."

The man said Ned should allow Regina leave the marriage if she wants to leave. Photo credit: Instagram/Regina Daniels.

See the post below:

Man says Ned Nwoko is a good husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has defended Senator Ned Nwoko, insisting that the politician is a very loving husband.

According to the man, it is clear to him that Senator Nwoko has gone through a lot in the hands of his wife.

He noted that the Senator wanted to help Regina but it is as if she does not want to be helped because the issue has escalated.

