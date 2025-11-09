Kunle Adeyanju, the Nigerian biker who rode his bike from London to Lagos in 2022 is at it again with another challenge

After completing his historic journey, Kunle, also known as The Lion Heart is embarking on another journey

This time around, Kunle is riding his bike from Lagos to Spain and he has shared a post detailing the first day of the journey

A Nigerian man has commenced a thrilling adventure that would see him ride a bike from Nigeria to Spain.

This is not the first time Kunle Adeyanju is doing a long journey with his bike. In 2022, he rode a bike from London to Lagos.

The man said he is going to ride his bike from Lagos to Spain.

The journey commenced on Saturday, November 8 as the biker rode from Lagos and crossed into Benin Republic.

According to a post he shared on X, Kunle said he is currently in Togo where he passed the night.

His words:

"I didn’t quite achieve my two main objectives for the day — reaching Falilé d’Alidjo and pushing on to Cinkassé, the Togo–Burkina Faso border. But that’s the beauty of adventure: things rarely go exactly as planned. Yet, when you’ve planned well, it becomes much easier to adapt and adjust to whatever the road throws your way."

Kunle said his fellow bikers in Lagos accompanied him to the Seme Border and waited for him to complete immigration formalities before leaving.

He noted:

"The day began with a rendezvous with my biking club brothers, the Metallic Bull Riderz, who came out in full force to ride with me to the border — a strong show of our brotherhood and camaraderie. The team rode with me all the way to the Seme border, waiting patiently as I completed all the border formalities on both the Nigerian and Benin sides — and even stayed until I fully crossed into Benin before heading back."

When he got to the Togolese border, Kunle said a crowd of curious onlookers gathered him after they saw the sticker on his bike which read "Lagos to Spain."

"At the Togolese border, a crowd gathered around me — curious about the “Lagos–Spain” sticker on my bike. Everyone wanted to chat, take pictures, and learn more about the adventure."

Kunle Adeyanju has started another adventure from Lagos to Spain.

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man starts riding bike from Lagos to Spain

@jeromewhetode said:

"This is really interesting, from Day 1, with high voltage and high spirit. I wish you safe adventure ride, as you ride across all countries. God will lead you through it all, in Jesus name."

@Arinfe0427 said:

"Are you on tik tok. Documenting on TikTok would be lovely Sir."

@Boybeham said:

"Can't wait for the adventures you are about to show us more strength sir."

