Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has disclosed how many times he has protested

According to the pastor who spoke during a program, in his lifetime, he has only gone out to protest publicly twice

He said the first time he protested was when he was a student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor E. A. Adeboye has shared how many times he has protested publicly in his life time.

The pastor was speaking about the threat made by the US President Donald Trump who claimed Christian genocide is happening in Nigeria and that he might send America troops to stop it.

Speaking during a program monitored on the RCCG Divine Encounter channel on YouTube, the pastor said he has protested only twice.

He said the first time was when he was a student at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu state.

His words:

"Since I was born, I had carried placards only twice. What do you call it when go round? I have processed or protested only two times. First time, 1964 as a student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu Campus. I protested. I went on procession. Because the people who organised the protest, are radicals. And if they say we are going on a procession and you don't join them, they come and meet you in your room or the hostel, God have mercy on you. So, even though I didn't queit agree with what they were protesting about, Nsukka is a bit far from Ifewara. I went to study, not to have my head broken. So when they said we go, I said yes sir, here we go."

Pastor Adeboye also disclosed the second time he ever went out to protest, noting that it happened years ago when the CAN president instructed churches to raise awareness about killings in Nigeria.

His words:

"The second time, was some years ago, when the CAN president at that time said all churches should process round the streets where their churches are, protesting against killings going on in Nigeria; particularly against Christians. I went out, around Ebute Meta. It was in the news, if you go into the archives, you will see the television people, they came specially to cover me. And they focused on my placard. If I knew a time like this would come, I would have kept a video. On my placard, I wrote, "every soul is precious to God." That's what was on my own placard and I carried it myself."

Watch the video below:

