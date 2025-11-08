Pastor E.A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said Christians and Muslims have lived in peace in the past

He said he recalled that as a child growing up, he had Muslims around him and that his sister married a Muslim

According to the man of God, he also had an uncle who was a Muslim and who loved him dearly

The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has said in the past, Muslims and Christians used to live peacefully in Nigeria.

The man of God was speaking about the threat made by US president Donald Trump who is alleging that there is a Christian genocide going on in Nigeria.

The pastor said Christians and Muslims lived in peace. Photo credit: Instagram/E.A. Adeboye.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Adeboye insisted that Nigeria has not always been known for religious-related killings as he said he has fond memories of living happily among Muslims.

The pastor spoke in a video posted on YouTube by Divine Encounter, a channel owned by the church.

He said one of his sister was married to a Muslim despite his father and mother being Christians.

He also recalled that he had an uncle who was a Muslim and who loved him dearly.

His words:

"There was a time in Nigeria when Christians and Muslims were living together in harmony. Is that correct? In my family, my elder sister was married to a Muslim. My father was a Christian my mother was a Christian but one of my sisters was married to a Muslim. His name was Adeatu. And so in my family, up till today, I have causins whose name is Razak. I have people whose name is Musiliu. And we live together in peace. We live together in harmony. When it was Christmas, we do it together, when it is Ileya, oh! I had an uncle who love me very well. And I tell you, anytime it was fasting time, I fasted, not like him o! I fasted in that I didn't eat dinner. I waited for him to go to the mosque and return because I know when he returns, there will be goodie goodie. So my own fast began when it was almost breaking time. And I'm telling you that man loved me like no body else, even though my name is Enoch. He will wake me up in the night when they have finished preparing pounded yam, and we will eat together."

The pastor said things changed after some people introduced religion into politics.

Adeboye called on the government to move diplomatically and fast on the issue so as to convince Trump to hold on on his threat of action in Nigeria.

The pastor said his uncle, who was a Muslim, loved him dearly. Photo credit: Instagram/EA Adeboye.

Source: UGC

Observant man shares actual strategy Trump is using

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man has argued that US President Donald Trump is not about to send American troops to Nigeria as threatened.

The man says anyone who knows the strategies used by Trump should know that the US leader was just making threats.

He said Nigeria is not worth the logistical challenge for the US to be sending troops due to alleged genocide claimed by Trump.

Source: Legit.ng