A Nigerian lady earning a living as a registered nurse in the United States has compared the salaries of nurses in her base, the United Kingdom and Nigeria

She mentioned how much she earned every month when she was still working as a nurse back in Nigeria

The salary differences between nurses' salaries in Nigeria, the UK and the US elicited mixed reactions online

A Nigerian nurse in the diaspora has said that the nursing profession can take one places.

The United States registered nurse, identified on TikTok as @owoblow077, stated how much she earned monthly in Nigeria.

She earned N100k monthly as a nurse in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @owoblow077

Nurse salary in Nigeria

As a registered nurse in Nigeria, @owoblow077 revealed she was paid N100,000 monthly. In the United Kingdom, she said the pay was £29,000 (about N54.1 million) in a year.

Now in the US, she said her salary is $100,000 (N150 million) in a year. When quizzed about the dressing of US nurses, she replied:

"Yes, because they are allowed to wear makeup, lovely hair and the nails are always on point."

Clarifying the Nigerian salary she stated yearly, the nurse replied to someone in the comment section:

"It's monthly that was a slip of writing."

Nurse's post sparked reactions

Joy David said:

"So no be only me noticed this poor payment for registered nurses."

okaforifesinachi said:

"We will test the whole lot …those still in the process, I will encourage you to keep trying ,the hard work is rewarding."

Ij_ mira said:

"Congratulations sis please give me tutorial on how to get to the US as a nurse."

osujionyebuchi said:

"Omo,see how USA make u shine na,USA is the best place to practice nursing Aswear."

nurse_chisom_ said:

"Nursing is your passport to travel the world. Welldone but I pin in this UK 🇬🇧 😁 congratulations to you."

Patricia Moses said:

"This is the only conviction I need to leave this uk😂😂😂….. u don help me decide."

simplymrspromise said:

"Congratulations ma. even if I tap now, I no know when e go reach my turn. The process don too long."

Ify🦋 said:

"See the way you looked younger in the united states 🥺🥺 Omo nah to jet out from this UK."

Atule said:

"100k for where, that means you been enjoy naija, come north first 30k."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared how she became a registered nurse in the UK after being unemployed in Nigeria.

Nurse in US speaks about her salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse based in the US had mentioned how much of her salary goes into her marriage.

The registered nurse opened up about the financial aspect of her marriage in reaction to marital hot takes on X (formerly Twitter). She tweeted:

"All this Twitter Marriage advice dey pami. You better go outside and touch grass. I cook 80% of the time, contribute 70% of my pay each time to the household (he does same). Almost 16yrs and still standing🫠. Marriage is not one size fits all."

