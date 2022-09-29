A beautiful bride identified as Elegoldb has shared a heartwarming clip from her traditional wedding

In the sweet video, the bride and groom played a game to determine how well they know each other

They got all the questions perfectly and the Master of Ceremonies (MC) stated that their marriage will last long

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A beautiful couple has melted hearts online after playing a game during their traditional wedding.

In the sweet video, the couple sat facing in an opposite direction while being asked questions about themselves.

Couple plays hilarious game during wedding Photo Credit: @elegoldb

Source: Instagram

They both held one of each other's shoes which they used in signifying their answers to each question being asked.

In the video, the couple was asked about who has emotional breakdowns the most and who would likely beat their children more. Their answers were all the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reacting to the heartwarming moment, the MC noted that their marriage would definitely last because they've known and understood each other.

The proud bride @elegoldb shared the video via Instagram with the caption:

"Soulmates literally. This game with @chuksdgeneral was too fun and shout out to all our friends. Y’all are the best"

Social media users gush over sweet video of couple

Tomike_a said:

"I’m just here laughing and screaming. soooo adorable! Soul mates oo! You’re on the same page! God bless and keep you both in His love forever."

Adorableejoy reacted:

"This is too cute."

Temiajibewa stated:

"I loooooove this! Had me grinning from ear to ear."

The.modernblackwoman said:

"Love it. Absolutely beautiful."

Ayomide0 commented:

"Omg love this so much!"

Ppam2009 wrote:

"Awwww this is too cute."

Its_geebee wrote:

"So beautiful to watch. Your home is forever blessed."

Dotbeezy1 added:

"The last 4 questions. Many blissful years together."

Watch the video below:

Groom blindfolded and asked to pick wife among beautiful ladies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an interesting video is beginning to make waves on social media as it shows an intriguing game during the wedding ceremony of a newly wedded couple.

In the video, the groom was blindfolded and asked to pick which of the many ladies selected as contestants was his wife by simply holding their hands. Although there were a lot of ladies and a few gentlemen who presented their hands to be checked by the groom, he was able to detect which one, in particular, was that of his bride.

A lot of people appeared to be impressed by the man's ability to find his partner with a blindfold, but others have been attempting to figure out how it was done.

Source: Legit.ng