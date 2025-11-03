A Nigerian man has gone viral online after sharing a personal experience that left viewers shocked and concerned

The video, posted on TikTok, quickly gained attention as people reacted to the man’s story and his reflections on what happened

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing concern and discussing the lessons to be learned from the man’s experience

A Nigerian man is trending online after surviving a life-threatening disaster when he slept while cooking, leaving a meal on the stove. He shared a video showing what became of the meal and the pot.

This was posted on a popular social media platform, TikTok, where the man documented the incident.

Man survives life-threatening accident

The video carries a caption that explains the situation, as he recounted everything that happened.

According to a post by the user @olobarahyan on TikTok, he revealed that he nearly burned himself.

The caption of the video read:

"I will never take a nap while cooking again."

In the TikTok video, he spoke about the incident, saying that God saved his life and that he would never sleep while cooking again.

He said:

"God actually saved my life, I nearly burned myself."

As the video circulated, concerned viewers flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man narrowly escapes death

IMEH GRACE said:

"You dey cook indomie you take nap if you dey cook bean nko wrote:

"You go travel out of the country."

aisodcollections said:

"Blend am use am do agunmu for pap."

꧁ꨄydk Winnie shared:

"just troway d pot because dis pot no fit clean again."

Lorhlar stressed:

"Imagine if nah ur girlfriend do this kind thing."

~OLAMIDE>>>>>>> shared:

"Untop noodles you Dey take nap as howww nah Hilda basiru."

kayluxe_Brand added:

"If you fit take nap for noodles wetin u go do if na beans."

owenbecca wrote:

"I go just throway the pot I no get strength."

dukudivinity added:

"The indomie nor pain me na the washing of the pot. Why you go cook pixie curl indomie."

Y’fav stressed:

"You put noodles for fire go take nap? Koyemi to oooo when no be beans."

funnyTJ2018to noted:

"I remember the day I was boiling yam, I slept off only to wake up and met the yam turned/burnt into ROASTED yam. My Neighbor began calling me BURNABOY."

QUIN shared:

"I show my momsi this vid na me dey chop insult she say na birds of the same feather we be."

OH!OH!ONE (OO1) HON. WAHAB said:

"Blend am to powder and start dey use am with honey early morning. Nah comfirm Osole be that."

