Nigerian musician Omah Lay is currently trending online after he shared private pictures of himself

The singer, via his Snapchat account, shared a photo of himself in a white brief that left little to the imagination

Following his viral pictures, he received heavy backlash and has now reacted to the messages

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, has triggered reactions from online users after a picture of himself went viral online.

Omah Lay ignited the attention of online users after he shared a picture of himself wearing nothing but his underwear.

Omah Lay trends after sharing unclad pictures online. Credit: @omah_lay

Source: Instagram

We are unsure what the singer was trying to prove, but the pictures quickly travelled across cyberspace.

Following the photos, many criticised him and even went as far as sending him messages. Omah recalled online that he was being called "gay", but here is what he said.

"Ni**as that have lost their freedom to ego and rigidity are in my DMs calling gay."

See the post below:

Omah Lay's unclad pic trends

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ c.h.i.o.m.a___ said:

"Peace of mind wan wound omahlay omo no new single anytime soon."

@ pweetieray said:

"But why has he been hiding this s*xy body in those baggy outfits biko? 😍."

@ queenbee_shellz said:

"When a man is obsessed with hurting men he knows or suspects are gay, and constantly tags other men as gay, check that man well, he’s probably gay himself."

@cray_bird said:

"Omahlay Dey hide this body for inside baggy clothes ❤️."

@amaka_agbas said:

"Woman fit wear b*kini snap picture una go say d*mn Shes s*xy Bt man no fit snap pix with boxer post make una compliment una go call gay 😂."

@ zhi_amaka said:

"Be like Soso don finally take Omah Lay pain away.😌 He looks good and happy, meaning we no go get hit song for a while 🌚."

@ rashidahdahdynamite said:

"The person in this picture doesn’t look like my omah lay o."

@ tobianoace said:

"Just like Nigerians celebrate goodmusicthe world will celebrate my Music too for Grammy👑. God listening, Iya TobianoAce can’t wait🙏🏽🎶❤️🥺."

@ vikky_pearl95 said:

"So nobody fit show this boy small shege make he fit give us one single."

@ ab_sideeq01 said:

"Someone please help me with any amount to get food please 🙏🥲💔. God bless you. May you never lack."

@9717_nhance said:

"Well said 😂. If you like no gym or stay fit in your own way."

@the_kings_impression said:

"Even the Gays too are humans!!! People should learn to mind their business."

@sagarlito_7 said:

"Make women see say no be only them sabi wear pant snap 😂 we need to attract them too😂."

@ tochi_lifestyle said:

"I don’t understand what made them think he is agegay."

Omah Lay shares fanbase name

Meanwhile, Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay stirred reactions online after announcing a new name for his fanbase.

Via his Instagram stories, he revealed that his fans will now be called "Spirits," without spilling the reason behind the update.

The post sparked widespread reactions from social media users, with many intrigued by the announcement.

