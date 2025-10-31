A young Nigerian man has shared the messages that he received from a Kenyan woman on several occasions

In the first message, the Kenyan woman had reached out to him complaining that she hurt her foot and since then, it refused to heal

However, after he prayed for the woman, she came back to disclose that she noticed a relief in the swelling and no longer felt pain

A Nigerian man has recounted an encounter he had with a woman from Kenya who reached out to him for help after suffering a long-term health problem.

According to him, the woman, identified as Maureen from Nairobi, had been struggling with a swollen foot for years without any medical explanation or relief.

Man shares messages from Kenyan woman

The man, whose handle is @haastrup on X, said the woman first contacted him through his direct messages, explaining her situation and seeking spiritual support.

In her first message, Maureen told him she had hurt her foot about five years earlier and that the swelling refused to go down despite numerous hospital visits.

She mentioned that medical professionals found nothing wrong with the foot even after several tests.

Maureen also said she had attended prayer meetings and continued to believe for divine intervention, asking him to stand with her in prayer.

She said:

"Greetings. I am Maureen from Nairobi Kenya. I follow your posts and I love the testimonies shared. I am born again. I have a left foot issue. I got hurt five years ago. No pain just swelling. When you are in church this Sunday, please write a prayer request and pass it for impartation. I have gone to countless hospitals, there is no medical issue with the foot. I have been in prayer meetings believing for a miracle. I have prayed and exercised my faith. Kindly stand with a sister and also pray for food and stock of necessities. Blessings Maureen."

After receiving her message, @haastrup said he prayed for her and later sent her a voice note containing the prayer.

When he checked on her some time after that, Maureen sent another message expressing gratitude and sharing that the swelling had reduced greatly.

She added that she no longer felt any pain and thanked God for the improvement.

"My brother, there is progress. I thank God so much. I know He who started the good work will surely bring it to completion. The swelling has reduced by half and there is no pain at all. Glory," she said.

In his reply, he wrote a short prayer declaring complete healing and restoration for her foot.

He stated that every abnormality should be corrected and that perfection should take place in the name of Jesus.

"Right now I decree that the swelling disappears completely in Jesus' name. Everything that is gone wrong is completely corrected now in Jesus' name. Perfection in Jesus' name. Amen," he said.

Sharing screenshots of their chat, @haastrup explained that the woman had initially stepped on something strange, after which her foot began to swell uncontrollably.

He said the swelling had become so severe that she could no longer wear shoes, and that she had spent years seeking medical help without success.

He added that after his prayer, the swelling reduced within a week and eventually disappeared completely.

In his words:

"Let me share this I saw in my DM while I was scrolling past last night. This Kenyan lady stepped on something she couldn’t explain & all of a sudden her leg began to swell. It got so swollen that she couldn’t wear her shoes anymore. For 5 years, she was going from one hospital to another but doctors said they couldn’t find anything after multiple tests in multiple hospitals. She met me here on Twitter, entered my DM & explained the situation as you can see in the screenshots of our conversation.

"I prayed for her in a voice note & sent to her, that same week, the swollen leg reduced by half, & subsequently the swollenness & pain was no more. The leg deflated by the power of God. Something that defied every form of medical intervention.

"Now why will anyone ever say God & His power isn’t real. When I hear someone say it, I see it as a mental illness cos of how much I have seen & tasted the power of God."

Reactions as man shares chat with Kenyan woman

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Tope said:

"Like someone said, if you come to us now and say, there is nothing like miracles, we will tell you, we are sorry, you came too late. We have seen so many of them already."

Da billions said:

"God be praised. Miracles are real and I believe In Miracles. We live in a spiritual world."

Helen added:

"God be praised."

