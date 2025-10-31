A Nigerian man sat down to listen to his employees as they told him what they don't like about him

A Nigerian CEO gathered his staff and asked them to tell him what they don't like about his leadership style.

They all gathered around him and spoke freely while he listened to them with an open mind.

The CEO listened to his staff with open mind.

Source: TikTok

The resulting video was posted on TikTok by @abodeslagoslimited and it is attracting many comments from social media users.

In the short clip, the first person who spoke said he does not like it when the CEO asks, "are you actually okay?"

Another staff member said she does not like how the boss shifts meetings to several hours behind schedule.

Also, one of the employees said the boss leaves him long voicenotes in the middle of the night, and he does not like it.

Yet another staff member said he does not like how the boss keeps pressing his phone when someone is talking to him.

The CEO interacted with his staff as they shared things they disliked about him.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as staff tells their boss what they don't like about him

@itz_ble_sings said:

"Una Dey reply Una boss for night? I ghost mine....that man said I have a bad character."

@Youngerme1 said:

"I like but we online viewers don't like it when your employees are talking to you & you're pressing your phone."

@EneV said:

"The lady on white is there something we should know."

@smith Williams said:

"If my work time is from 6am to 5pm anything wey concern work again from 5:01pm nothing concern me till the next day...."

@ojieluasmau said:

"Truly truly Paul are u actually ok 😒 which kind voice be that."

@nwagu_de_fredie said:

"That message is important, he drops it but demanding immediate response is d probs. cos ideas comes and if u dn't say it u will lose it."

@Ifedayo said:

"I like the fact that none of them complained about salary just midnight messages. You must be a great boss."

@Olamiotan gadget&accessories said:

"Hope all of you don sha dey another company working now."

@Phillip Ugochi said:

"That last line is my boss......dude be pressing his phone while you're talking then he goes "what were you saying?"

@IMISI ADANIWAYE said:

"If I reply that midnight message make I no wetin cus am, shey me wey don sleep self."

@user9464662897510 said:

"That guy wey he look eye for the messages for night….better work hard ooo that eye motivate me sef."

